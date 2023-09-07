Diabetes has become a major health concern. Every year, more and more people are diagnosed with this irreversible condition. It is characterised by sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. While genetics can certainly play a role in the development of diabetes, our daily dietary choices make a huge difference as well. Diabetics are often advised to exclude packaged and sugary foods from their diet and include more nutritious foods, such as lentils. Masoor dal (red lentil) is one such food that is consumed widely and is considered beneficial for people suffering from diabetes.

Why Is Masoor Dal Good For Diabetics?

Masoor dal contains complex carbohydrates, which means it breaks down and gets absorbed slowly in the blood. This prevents sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. Masoor dal also has a low glycaemic index (GI), making it safe and a healthy choice for diabetics. Speaking of how frequently one should consume masoor dal, consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests that whole dals like masoor, moong, and rajma are recommended at least once daily.

Here Are 5 Interesting Ways To Consume Masoor Dal For Diabetes:

1. Masoor Dal Khichdi

Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food for Indians. Along with being light and wholesome, it is also considered one of the best meals for diabetics. This particular khichdi is made using masoor dal and is a perfect meal option for times when you're looking for something quick yet delicious to make. Serve hot with a drizzle of ghee. Click here for the complete recipe.

2. Kerala-Style Parippu Curry

Next up, we have an exciting masoor dal recipe for you, straight from Kerala. In this recipe, masoor dal is cooked with a delightful coconut paste and then topped with a coconut oil tadka. The aroma of this curry will make you want to indulge in it right away. Give regular curries a break and try this Kerala-special curry now! Find the complete recipe here.

3. Masoor Dal Dosa

If you're a dosa fan, this masoor dal dosa will be a pleasant change. Instead of the regular rice and urad dal batter, this one also includes masoor dal. You can also add some green chillies to it if you prefer a kick of spice. Whether for breakfast or dinner, this dosa will certainly make you want to make it again and again. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Hyderabadi Khatti Dal

The word 'khatti' translates to 'sour' in English, and that's exactly what this Hyderabadi dal is all about. The use of tamarind (imli) water in this dal is what gives it its distinct taste. Tomatoes, on the other hand, add a tangy flavour to it. This unique dal is a fusion of flavours and goes well with steamed rice, roti, or even Hyderabadi biryani. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Bengali-Style Masoor Dal

Last but not least, this Bengali-style masoor dal will make a delectable addition to your diabetes diet. It is infused with flavours of nigella (kalonji) seeds, haldi, mustard, and chillies. Light yet delicious, this dal goes well with rice, aloo seddho, and papad. Want to give it a try? Find the complete recipe here.

Which one of these dishes are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!