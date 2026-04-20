Lip-smacking additions to traditional recipes continue to captivate food lovers. The latest one to join the trend is the delicious Peri Peri Aloo Paratha. If you are searching for something bold, spicy and totally addictive, this is a delightful twist on your regular paratha. A video going viral on Instagram features the recipe, which includes a simple mix of peri peri masala with the aloo stuffing. This completely changes the flavour, making it more chatpata, vibrant and perfect for modern-day cravings, while still keeping that desi comfort intact.





Also Read: Viral Recipe: Woman Makes Unique 'Khichdi Paratha', Internet Loves It





Check out the recipe for Peri Peri Aloo Paratha below –

Ingredients

Cheese

Paneer

Chopped onions

Green chillies

Coriander leaves

Peri peri masala

Chaat masala

Kashmiri red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Lemon juice

Flour

Oil, butter, or ghee

Method

1. Grate the cheese and paneer into the boiled potatoes.

2. Add finely chopped onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, peri peri masala, chaat masala, Kashmiri red chilli powder, salt to taste and lemon juice.

3. Mix everything well and prepare the dough.

4. Stuff it and roll it using dry flour.

5. After rolling, cook it on a hot griddle on both sides.

6. Finally, add some oil, butter, or ghee.

That is it – the delicious Peri Peri Aloo Paratha is ready to be savoured alongside dahi and other flavourful accompaniments.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Delhi Dhaba Serving 'Imli Parathas', Leaves Internet Divided





We are simply drooling over this Peri Peri Paratha recipe. Aren't you?