Slurp Alert! Make Spicy Chilli Paneer With Dhaba Restaurant's Exclusive Recipe

Chilli Paneer is a stellar recipe, which tastes delicious every time. It can be found as a delicious appetiser in Asian cuisine or even as a desi-style preparation paired with Roti or naan. Soft, chewy cottage cheese cubes taste idyllic when paired with the spicy and zingy chilli-tomato gravy. So, if you love spicy food and you want a stellar recipe that will tingle your tastebuds - look no further than this exciting recipe of Chilli Paneer by Dhaba restaurant.





Watch The Full Recipe Of Dhaba Restaurant's Chilli Paneer:







This intriguing Chilli Paneer recipe is the exclusive creation of the world famous Dhaba Restaurant. The Chilli Paneer recipe uses simple ingredients that are readily available in the Indian kitchen. This delicious preparation will stand out a class apart from your regular Indian dishes and the reasons are multifarious.

Firstly, the Chilli Paneer recipe involves gently frying the cottage cheese cubes in a corn flour and red chilli powder batter. This makes them crispy from the outside and amazingly soft on the inside. The corn flour batter is made by adding corn flour, red chilli powder, salt, turmeric powder and water in a bowl. Then, minced green chilli and garlic is sautéed along with the choicest of veggies such as bell peppers, onion, tomato. The use of red chilli paste in this recipe gives it a flavourful spicy zing which is unmatchable.





So, what are you waiting for? Get your aprons out and prepare this delectable recipe for a sumptuous meal. We promise, you'll be asking for a second helping soon!





Here Is The Step-by-Step Recipe of Dhaba Restaurant's Chilli Paneer:

Ingredients:





200 gm paneer

1 cup Corn flour batter

1 tsp green chilli chopped

2 tbsp garlic mince

1 cup diced bell peppers

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced tomato

1/2 cup red chilli paste

Fresh coriander

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for frying

Method:



