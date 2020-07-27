SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
Slurp Alert! Make Spicy Chilli Paneer With Dhaba Restaurant's Exclusive Recipe

Chilli Paneer Recipe: If you love spicy food and want a stellar recipe that will tingle your tastebuds - Dhaba restaurant's recipe is just for you!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 27, 2020 17:32 IST

Chilli Paneer recipe video: Watch this delightful recipe video by Dhaba restaurant!

Highlights
  • Chilli Paneer is one delightful recipe which is a hit across age groups
  • This recipe is a chef-special recipe from Dhaba restaurant
  • It combines the goodness of paneer with spicy red chillies

Chilli Paneer is a stellar recipe, which tastes delicious every time. It can be found as a delicious appetiser in Asian cuisine or even as a desi-style preparation paired with Roti or naan. Soft, chewy cottage cheese cubes taste idyllic when paired with the spicy and zingy chilli-tomato gravy. So, if you love spicy food and you want a stellar recipe that will tingle your tastebuds - look no further than this exciting recipe of Chilli Paneer by Dhaba restaurant.

Watch The Full Recipe Of Dhaba Restaurant's Chilli Paneer:



This intriguing Chilli Paneer recipe is the exclusive creation of the world famous Dhaba Restaurant. The Chilli Paneer recipe uses simple ingredients that are readily available in the Indian kitchen. This delicious preparation will stand out a class apart from your regular Indian dishes and the reasons are multifarious.

Firstly, the Chilli Paneer recipe involves gently frying the cottage cheese cubes in a corn flour and red chilli powder batter. This makes them crispy from the outside and amazingly soft on the inside. The corn flour batter is made by adding corn flour, red chilli powder, salt, turmeric powder and water in a bowl. Then, minced green chilli and garlic is sautéed along with the choicest of veggies such as bell peppers, onion, tomato. The use of red chilli paste in this recipe gives it a flavourful spicy zing which is unmatchable.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your aprons out and prepare this delectable recipe for a sumptuous meal. We promise, you'll be asking for a second helping soon!

Here Is The Step-by-Step Recipe of Dhaba Restaurant's Chilli Paneer:

Ingredients:

  • 200 gm paneer
  • 1 cup Corn flour batter
  • 1 tsp green chilli chopped
  • 2 tbsp garlic mince
  • 1 cup diced bell peppers
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1 cup diced tomato
  • 1/2 cup red chilli paste
  • Fresh coriander
  • Salt to taste
  • Water as required
  • Oil for frying

Method:

  1. Coat paneer pieces with corn flour & red chilli batter.
  2. Deep fry them till golden and crisp.
  3. Heat oil in pan, add green chilli mince and garlic mince.
  4. Add diced tomato, bell pepper and onion.
  5. Add red chilli paste, red chilli powder and salt and cook well.
  6. Add add water if required.
  7. Add fried paneer pieces and mix them well with masala.
  8. Garnish with coriander. Serve hot.


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

Tags:  Chilli Paneer RecipeDhaba RestaurantRestaurant Style
Twinkle Khanna's Cute Homemade 'Emoji' Dish For Kids Will Make You Smile
Monsoon Hair Fall: 5 Foods You Must Include In Your Diet For Healthy And Nourished Hair

