Crispy, and utterly irresistible - tikki has our heart. It amps up any snacking session on any given day. If you're looking to jazz up your snack time with a burst of flavours and a crunchy texture, try peanut tikki instead of the usual aloo tikki next time. The addition of nutty flavour and crunch of peanuts will make you fall in love with tikki all over again. So, let's head to the kitchen and make these nutty bites that will have you and your family raving about it. Peanut tikki gives you a snacking experience like never before. Imagine biting into a crispy exterior that gives way to a flavourful blend of roasted peanuts, spices, and the perfect touch of tanginess. Whether you're hosting a get-together, planning a movie night, or just seeking a yummy midday treat, peanut tikki is just right to fix your cravings.

Peanut Tikki Ingredients: What Creates The Magic

Peanuts, with their earthy charm and distinct taste, are the superhero of this dish. They are roasted and ground coarsely to give the tikki a grainy touch. Potatoes are mashed to creamy perfection, which complements the peanuts perfectly. Bread crumbs give the exterior the much-loved crunch and lemon juice adds a tangy twist that goes well with the nutty goodness. What is tikki (or any snack for that matter) without spices? red chilli powder, garam masala, cumin powder, and a pinch of asafoetida bring flavour to the dish. On top of everything, freshly chopped coriander infuses a burst of colour and fresh aroma.

How To Make Peanut Tikki I Peanut Tikki Recipe:

In a mixing bowl, combine the mashed potatoes and roasted and ground peanuts. You have the base ready to create your snack. Sprinkle the spices to create an orchestra of flavours that'll leave you craving for more. Introduce the bread crumbs and give your tikki the crispy coating it deserves. Squeeze in that zesty lemon juice to balance the flavours and add a hint of tanginess that'll keep you coming back for seconds. The chopped coriander adds a pop of green and lots of freshness. Mix everything together well and divide the mixture into flattened tikkis. Shallow fry on both sides till golden brown. Click here for the complete recipe.

Your Peanut Tikki is ready to be served! Pair it with mint chutney, tomato ketchup, or your favourite dipping sauce. So, next time you're craving a snack that's a little nutty and a whole lot of delicious, get hold of this easy recipe. Enjoy!