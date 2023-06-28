As soon as the clock strikes 4 in the evening, our stomachs automatically start growling. Images of crispy and fried snacks paired with a cup of hot kadak chai instantly come to mind, right? From pakoras and kachori to samosas, vada pav, and more, with so many mouth-watering options to choose from, it becomes hard to resist our cravings. Another beloved evening snack that is a go-to option for many people is the humble tikki. The feeling of biting into a crispy aloo tikki topped with curd and sweet and tangy chutneys is just irresistible. But as much happiness as this snack provides to our hearts, it is not quite healthy for it. So, what do we do? We simply opt for healthier ingredients to make the tikki. Here we bring you a tikki recipe made with oats and paneer that not only tastes delectable but will boost your protein levels as well.

Also Read: Oats Moong Dal Tikki Recipe: This Protein-Rich Tikki Is Ideal For Healthy Snacking

Photo Credit: Istock

What Is Oats Paneer Tikki?

Regular tikki is usually made with just aloo, but this one is made with the goodness of oats and paneer. It also provides a substantial amount of fibre. Both of these ingredients are combined with masalas, potatoes, and some chillies to form a smooth dough. It is then shaped into a tikki and shallow-fried, then deep-fried until golden brown and crispy.

What To Serve With Oats Paneer Tikki?

The best way to relish this tikki is by pairing it with pudina chutney. However, if you do not prefer chutney along with it, you can also opt for some ketchup or dip. You can have it along with your evening cuppa or even serve it as a snack to impress your guests.

Can You Bake The Tikkis Instead Of Frying Them?

Yes, you can definitely bake this tikki instead of frying them. While this recipe involves shallow-frying, you can decide to totally omit the oil by baking them. All you have to do is simply place the tikkis on a baking tray lined with butter paper and cook them in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

Also Read: 6 Delicious Vegetarian Tikki Recipes That Are Perfect On A Rainy Day

Photo Credit: Istock

Oats Paneer Tikki Recipe: How To Make Oats Paneer Tikki

To begin with, dry roast the oats in a pan and allow them to cool. In the meantime, boil the potatoes and mash them nicely. In a separate bowl, crumble the paneer. Now that you have all the ingredients ready, it's time to start making the tikki. Add roasted oats, potato, paneer, red chilli powder, green chillies, garam masala, chaat masala, and salt to a bowl. Mix everything together to form a smooth dough.





Divide the dough into equal-sized balls and gently flatten them out using your hands. Heat oil in a pan set on a low-medium flame, and place the tikkis on top. Shallow fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Flip and cook on the other side. Once done, transfer to a plate lined with tissue paper to drain out the excess oil. Serve hot and enjoy!





For the complete recipe for oats paneer tikki, click here.





Sounds easy, right? Make these oats paneer tikkis whenever you feel like snacking on something healthy yet delicious. If you're on the hunt for more such tikki recipes, click here to explore an array of options.