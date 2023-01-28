We Indians love our street foods. In fact, street food defines the food palate of the country. If you dive in deep, you will find every state offering some unique dish that instantly tugs at heartstrings. One such delicious option is aloo tikki. Hot and crispy aloo tikki never fails to stimulate our appetite. And the best part is, you can have it in more than one way. You can have it as is with chai, or pair it with chana, sev, chutney, dahi et al to put together a delicious aloo tikka chaat. Then there are the desi aloo tikki burgers available at every nook corner of northern India. That's not all. We also stuff in between paratha or bread to prepare rolls and sandwiches. Already slurping? We suggest, make some tikkis at home and relish as you want.





If you scroll through the internet, you will find various quick and easy ways to make aloo tikki at home. While the recipe might apparently look super easy; trust us, it is not as simple as it seems. In fact, most people fail to prevent the tikka from falling apart. Fret not. We have got you covered here. We bring you some easy kitchen hacks that will help you prepare perfect tikkis every single time. Read on.





Street-style Aloo Tikki can now be made at home. Photo: iStock

Here're 5 Quick Tips To Make The Perfect Street-Style Aloo Tikki:

1. Select the right kind of potatoes:

As we all know, it is important to choose the right kind of raw material to make the right kind of food. Here, we need to find starchy aloos that will help with binding the tikkis properly.

2. Mash well:

The boiled potatoes (to make tikki) should be mashed well. Ideally, there should not be even a bit of a lump left. If there's any lump, the tikki will fall apart while frying.





Aloo tikki is a popular dish that street food lovers relish. Photo: iStock

3. Coat properly with flour:

It is a must to coat the tikki well. This helps form a protective layer over the tikki that helps it look plain and uniform. While we love using corn flour for the same, you can also replace it with the flour of your choice.

4. Freeze before frying:

This is where most of us go wrong. It is always suggested to freeze the tikkis for some time before frying. Freezing makes the tikkis stiff and bind well.

5. Fry well:

The temperature of the oil also matters a lot while making street-style aloo tikka. Heat the oil well before adding the tikkis. Cold oil will break off the tikkis and turn them soggy. Heat oil, then put it on medium flame and deep fry. And you will have the perfect, street-style tikkis ready in no time.

Aloo tikki is a delicious recipe that can be made at home. Photo: iStock

How To Make Aloo Tikki At Home:

Now that you know the tips and tricks to make tikkis perfectly, we suggest, waste no time and make some at home for weekend indulgence. Here, we bring the classic recipe for you.

Step-By-Step Recipe Of Aloo Tikki:

Start with preparing the masala. Dry roast coriander seeds, pepper and cumin in a pan and grind in mortar and pestle. Then, mash four potatoes in a bowl. In another bowl, mash half a cup of peas. Combine these two together and mix well. Add ginger paste and fried onion to it. Add the roasted masala, green chilli, fresh coriander, red chilli powder and some oil. Mix everything well.





Take a portion of the aloo tikki mixture and make a ball out of it and gently flatten them into a round shape. Keep them in a fridge for 30 minutes. Sprinkle some flour onto them.





Now, heat the oil in a pan and fry the tikkis. Serve hot.





Click here for a detailed aloo tikka recipe.





Have a happy and indulgent weekend everyone!