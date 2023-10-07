In India, it is customary to serve sweets after meals; in other words, sweets grace the tables of Indian homes on every special occasion. While everyone has their personal preferences when it comes to sweets, sometimes our choice depends on our mood. India offers an array of sweet dishes, including regional specialties with dedicated fan bases. One such delight is Basundi. Basundi is an aromatic, creamy, and rich dessert crafted from milk, adorned with an assortment of dry fruits. It's particularly popular in Gujarat and Maharashtra, gracing the tables not only on regular days but also during festive occasions like Diwali and Rakshabandhan.

Traditional Indian Recipe: What Is Basundi?

Basundi is an Indian sweet that enjoys significant popularity in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. It's a milk-based dessert that involves simmering milk on low heat until it reaches the desired consistency. While Basundi may appear similar to Rabdi, its taste is distinct. Rabdi possesses a dense, waxy creaminess, whereas Basundi leans towards a slightly grainy and thinner texture. The distinct flavour of Basundi comes from its ingredients, which include almonds, cashews, pistachios, nutmeg, saffron, sugar, and chironji. Traditionally, Basundi is served with Puri, but you can savour it on its own as well. Just the thought of this delectable dessert might leave your mouth watering. So, let's delve into the special recipe for Basundi, but before you get started, here are some valuable tips to keep in mind.

Tips For Making Basundi:

Always use full-fat milk when preparing Basundi.

Opt for a heavy-bottomed pan to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom.

Once the milk comes to a boil, reduce the heat and continue to simmer while stirring continuously. This prevents the milk from burning. You can serve Basundi either hot or cold, according to your preference.

Any leftover Basundi can be stored in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.

How To Make Gujarati Basundi:

Begin by soaking saffron in 2 tsp of hot milk, and set it aside. Finely chop or coarsely crush the almonds and pistachios. Peel and powder the cardamom seeds using a mallet, then add them to the chopped dry fruits. Dissolve the saffron in milk by gently running a mallet over it in a cup. In a large deep pan, bring the milk to a boil while stirring occasionally. Once it starts boiling, reduce the heat and continue to simmer. Stir frequently until the milk reduces to about 2/3 of its original volume. Add all the other ingredients to the boiling milk and continue to boil for an additional 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat and allow it to cool slightly. Pour the mixture into a large decorative serving bowl. To prevent a layer from forming on the surface, stir it frequently while cooling. Chill the Basundi in the refrigerator for 4-5 hours. Optionally, decorate individual servings with rose petals.Click Here For the full recipe of Gujarati Basundi

Try this delightful dessert at home, and please share your thoughts in the comment section.