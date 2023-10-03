Indian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavours, techniques, and unique culinary experiences. While the taste of Indian dishes is unquestionably tantalizing, it's the little-known techniques and ingredients that make them truly exceptional. Today, we're delving into the world of white butter, an unsung hero of Indian gastronomy that elevates classics like parathas, saron ka saag, and makki ki roti to new heights of flavour. In the heartlands of Punjab and Haryana, white butter is the unsung hero that completes countless Indian recipes, leaving no plate truly satisfied without it. But there's more to this creamy delight than meets the eye, as it packs a surprising punch of health benefits.





Also Read: 5 Tasty And Healthy Uttapam Recipes To Fuel Your Weight Loss Diet



So, What Exactly is White Butter?

White butter, also affectionately known as 'Noni,' is crafted from milk cream (Malai) using traditional Indian methods. This delightful concoction is the result of churning curd, resulting in the creamy goodness we all know and love. Unlike its salted counterparts, white butter contains absolutely no salt, earning it the moniker of unsalted butter.





Yellow vs. White Butter: A Nutritional Showdown







While the market may boast an array of butter options, with cocoa butter and peanut butter making appearances, the star of the show in India is undoubtedly yellow butter. However, the key difference lies in the composition. Yellow butter typically includes salt, trans fats, and artificial colouring, whereas white butter, lovingly prepared at home, is free from such additives. Not only is it richer in essential nutrients, but it's also gentler on your digestive system.











Clinical Nutritionists Dr Rupali Dutta and Dr Simran Saini concur, stating, "White butter is a natural, unprocessed gem, brimming with nutrition. It outshines yellow butter as it's free from harmful trans fats, which have been linked to a range of chronic ailments like heart disease, obesity, and diabetes."





5 Surprising Health Benefits of White Butter

1. Good for Bones:

With a substantial calcium content, white butter is a boon for your bones and offers relief from joint pain.





2. Rich in Nutrients:

Loaded with vitamins A and D, white butter promotes a healthy complexion and bolsters your immunity.





3. Source of Healthy Fats:

Saturated and monounsaturated fats found in white butter play crucial roles in providing energy and supporting cell growth.





4. Cholesterol Control:

Consumption of white butter helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Its vitamins and selenium content contribute to heart health.





5. Vitamin E Powerhouse:

Abundant in vitamin E, a potent antioxidant, white butter shields your cells from oxidative damage, safeguarding your overall well-being.





Also Read: Craving Ice Cream On A Weight-Loss Diet? 6 Ways To Make Your Ice Cream Healthier



White Butter Recipe | How to Make White Butter:







1. Take a bowl of cream in a deep vessel.





2. Stir rapidly with a ladle, observing as the cream thickens.





3. With continuous stirring, watch as the butter separates from the milk water.





4. Transfer your freshly made white butter to a separate bowl, ready to savour whenever you desire.











Click here for the full recipe for white butter.











White butter isn't just a culinary delight; it's a wholesome addition to your diet that keeps your taste buds and your health in perfect harmony. Stay tuned as we explore more exciting revelations about this Indian culinary gem!"



