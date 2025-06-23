There are not many dishes in India that spark as much emotion as biryani. The fragrant rice, the slow-cooked spices, the perfectly marinated meat - it is equal parts celebration and comfort. But let us be honest, as noble as it sounds to prepare biryani from scratch, the reality is far less poetic. It demands time, patience, and a spice cabinet that could rival a small shop. That is precisely why, when the craving strikes, most of us do what any sane person would. We order it online.





Thanks to food delivery apps and cloud kitchens, you no longer need to settle for the local option. You can now order regional styles of biryani from across India, without leaving your sofa. The best part? They arrive hot, fragrant, and nostalgia-laced.





So, whether you are a Hyderabadi in Delhi or a Malayali in Mumbai, here are six iconic biryanis you can order online across India. Spoiler: You might want to bookmark this.

1. Hyderabadi Biryani - Spicy, Bold, Unapologetic

Arguably India's most famous biryani, this one packs a serious punch. Made with long-grain basmati rice, rich spices, and yoghurt-marinated meat, Hyderabadi biryani is intense, layered, and always in demand. No wonder it tops food delivery charts. One bite, and you will understand why.

2. Lucknowi (Awadhi) Biryani - Subtle, Royal, Fragrant

This biryani comes from the kitchens of Awadh and wears its sophistication lightly. The meat is cooked separately and then layered delicately with ghee-soaked rice. It is gentler on the spice but heavy on the aroma - ideal for those who like their biryani regal and balanced.

3. Kolkata Biryani - With Aloo, Of Course

If there is one biryani that could start a food fight, it is Kolkata's. The inclusion of a golden, fried potato (and often an egg) makes it both controversial and iconic. Slightly sweet, mildly spiced, and wrapped in nostalgia, this one is essential if you have ever called Bengal home.

4. Ambur Biryani - Sharp, Spicy, Straightforward

From Tamil Nadu's small town of Ambur comes this fiery number. Made with short grain jeeraga samba rice and dry spices, Ambur biryani skips the frills but doubles down on heat. It is meaty, bold, and surprisingly light - a cult favourite across South India.

5. Vegetarian Biryani - Yes, That Is A Thing

Call it tehri, kathal biryani, or plain old veg dum - the meat-free versions have officially arrived. These biryanis are layered with vegetables, spices, and love. Whether you are dodging meat or just fancy a lighter meal, there is a vegetarian option out there with serious flavour cred.

6. Malabar Biryani - Coastal, Ghee-Rich, Irresistible

Kerala's Malabar biryani is in a league of its own. Made with kaima rice, generous ghee, and often seafood like prawns or fish, it is sweetly spiced, rich in texture, and hard to stop eating. If you like your biryani with a coastal twist, this is the one to try.





Every region in India has its own love letter to biryani - and now, so can your delivery app. Whether you are chasing childhood flavours or trying something new, these biryanis come without the prep work and still deliver on soul. The next time the craving hits, skip the kitchen. Let your phone do the heavy lifting.





