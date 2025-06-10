Long day at work? Is it too hot to step into the kitchen? Or perhaps you are simply not in the mood to deal with chopping, stirring, and cleaning up? Whatever the reason, there is one thing that can instantly lift your spirits and fill your stomach - a good plate of fried rice. Rightly considered comfort food, it is the perfect quick fix for your hunger. The best part is that it does not ask for much. Just a few taps on your phone, and your meal is on its way, courtesy of the online food delivery applications.





A hearty bowl of fried rice is uncomplicated, filling, and comes in so many varieties that there is always something to match your mood. Craving something spicy? Schezwan fried rice has you covered. Want to keep it light? Egg fried rice is your preferred choice. Feeling sophisticated and in the mood for something exotic? Kimchi fried rice is ready to excite your palate with its flavours.





Here, we have curated a list of our favourite fried rice options that you can order online and enjoy hot and fresh, right in the comfort of your home.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 11 Popular Fried Rice Dishes You Can Always Order Online:

1. Chicken Fried Rice:

A total crowd-pleaser. Juicy chicken pieces tossed with fluffy rice, soy sauce, and just the right amount of garlic, this humble dish never disappoints.





How we like it:Order it online and top it with a perfectly fried sunny-side-up egg for that extra indulgence.

2. Schezwan Fried Rice:

Spicy and bold, this fiery red rice is a classic Indo-Chinese favourite. Loaded with chillies, garlic, and crunchy vegetables or meat, it is perfect for those who enjoy their food with a kick.





Top tip: Pair it with a simple onion-cucumber-tomato salad to balance the heat.

3. Burnt Garlic Fried Rice:

Subtle yet flavourful, this dish is all about the rich aroma of golden-brown garlic. Sophisticated yet comforting, it is ideal for a workday lunch or dinner.





What goes along: Add a side of chilli paneer or basil chicken to make it a complete meal.

4. Pineapple Fried Rice:

Yes, pineapple works beautifully with fried rice! Light, sweet-savoury, and refreshing, it is a great pick when you want a break from spice-heavy meals.





Top tip: Always pair it with a spicy side like Schezwan chicken or Manchurian to balance the flavours.

5. Egg Fried Rice:

Simple, comforting, and always reliable. Scrambled eggs mixed with rice, soy sauce, and spring onions make this the original quick meal.





How we like it: Add a spoonful of chilli oil to take it up a notch.

6. Prawn Fried Rice:

It is inarguably a favourite among seafood lovers. Tender prawns tossed with rice, garlic, soy sauce, and spring onions make this dish rich, flavourful, and surprisingly light.





Top tip: Squeeze a bit of lemon on top before eating. It enhances the overall flavour beautifully.

7. Vegetable Fried Rice:

You can never ignore this classic. With crunchy carrots, beans, and spring onions, it strikes the perfect balance between wholesome and tasty.





What goes along: Order your favourite Indo-Chinese gravy dish online for a satisfying combination.

8. Kimchi Fried Rice:

Spicy, tangy, and packed with umami, this Korean favourite is made with fermented kimchi and usually topped with a fried egg.





Expert tip: Mix the egg into the rice for a creamy, flavour-packed bite.





Photo Credit: iStock

9. Nasi Goreng:

Indonesia's most-loved fried rice dish, it is smoky, slightly sweet, and often topped with a fried egg and crispy shallots. The flavours are bold, complex, and super satisfying.





Top tip:Order it when you are in the mood for a hearty, flavour-packed one-bowl lunch.

10. Paneer Fried Rice:

Soft cubes of paneer tossed in spicy sauces with rice, this dish is indulgent, filling, and perfect for a no-fuss meal.





How we like it: Serve with a bowl of raita for a cool and creamy contrast.

11. Mushroom Fried Rice:

Flavour-packed and umami-rich, this one is a dream for mushroom lovers. Sauted mushrooms tossed with fragrant rice, soy sauce, garlic, and spring onions make it both satisfying and comforting.





Top tip: Drizzle some chilli oil and sprinkle garlic granules for that extra zing.





So, the next time you are confused about what to have for lunch or dinner, remember, fried rice is just a few clicks away. Whether you are craving something spicy, sweet, or savoury, there is always a bowl out there with your name on it.





