The clock strikes seven, and you have just walked in the door. The last thing you want to think about is "what's for dinner?" Sounds familiar, right? In today's fast-paced world, cooking dinner after a busy day can be overwhelming. That's exactly where the online food delivery services come in handy. All you need to do is freshen up and scroll your mobile screen to find the right dish from the right restaurant to set your mood on a weeknight. You can sit back and enjoy your freshly-prepared food delivered to you in minutes.

Here Are 7 Best Food Options To Order To Set The Post-Work Mood:

1. In the mood for something desi, comforting and cosy?

Sometimes, a bowl of khichdi or a plate of dal-roti-sabzi or sambar-rice is enough to satiate your tired soul after a long day. These meals are healthy, wholesome and scream home. You can find many such soul-soothing food options online. Check them out!

2. In the mood to treat yourself?

Whether you are sad or happy or in a celebratory mood, food can always be your partner-in-crime (read: indulgence). If you plan to treat yourself in the middle of the week, you can always go for some butter chicken and naan, or a plate of biryani and kebab. The vegetarian people can go for kadhai paneer, soya chaap, dal makhani and much more. Find your suitable food option on your favourite online food delivery app.

3. Looking for something light?

There are days when we feel like having something light and calling it an early night. For those days, different types of salads and soups come to the rescue. From Caesar salad and Greek salad to protein-rich chicken salad and more, you will be spoilt for choice online. It goes the same for soups. Hearty tomato soup, creamy mushroom soup, tangy Manchow soup or desi shorba - there's an option for every type of palate. Find your pick online.

4. Looking for an option to pair with wine or gin?

Weekdays aren't the time to go hard on liquor. However, a glass of wine or a gin and tonic can help you unwind after a rough day and get a good sleep. To pair with that, you can always go for some classic Italian pasta or pizza or a bowl of risotto. You can also try some chicken or pork roast to pair with your drink. Check out the online food delivery platforms and decide what you want.

5. Want an Asian Affair?

Light and flavourful, Asian food hits just the right spot. Sushi, ramen, Thai curry, bibimbap or a spicy mee goreng, you can have anything you want for a wholesome dinner on a weeknight. Go through your favourite Asian spots on online food delivery apps and order now.

6. Desi Chinese on mind?

Indians and their love of Chinese food need no introduction. Noodles, fried rice, Manchurian, Kung pao chicken, and more - every dish defines indulgence. If you want some quick and fuss-free Chinese food for dinner, look for the best Chinese food options online.

7. Having a sweet tooth?

We have got you covered. From ice creams to pastries and desi mithais, you can get anything and everything at your doorstep in a few minutes. So, decide what you want and order online to call it a night on a sweet note.

In today's busy world, online food delivery apps come as a blessing. They are easy, fuss-free and help you satiate your soul anytime. So, the next time you find yourself staring blankly into the refrigerator after a long day, remember that a delicious and satisfying meal is just a few clicks away. Happy ordering!