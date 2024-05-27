Hey there, Hyderabad explorers! Tired of the 9-to-5 grind and endless computer screens? Weekends are your golden ticket to relaxation-sleeping in, doing nada, catching up with friends, and sipping on a refreshing beer paired with mouth-watering food. If you're in Hyderabad and hunting for the coolest clubs, pubs, or breweries to chill at with your partner or pals, you're in luck! We've curated a list of our absolute favourite spots in the city that are perfect for those blissful weekends. Pro Tip: These places get packed faster than you can say "cheers," so snag a table in advance to avoid FOMO.

Unwind, Dine, and Party Like a Local: Top 10 Bars In Hyderabad for a Night You Won't Forget

1. Kismet

Feeling fancy? Kismet will make you feel like a million bucks. Think gold accents, plush velvet seating, and crystal chandeliers dripping from the ceiling. It's seriously glamorous! Sip on unique cocktails with names that'll make you swoon (Starry Night, anyone?) and savour delectable bar bites like melt-in-your-mouth foie gras. This spot is perfect for a special occasion or when you want to impress your date.

Where: 1st Floor, The Park Hotel, 22, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda

2. Hard Rock Cafe

Hyderabad cranks up the volume with not one, but two Hard Rock Cafes! True to form, both locations are epic - spacious, rocking playlists, and overflowing with enough booze to satisfy even the thirstiest group. Oh, and don't forget the legendary merch - because who doesn't love a souvenir that screams "I partied in Hyderabad!"

Where: Salarpuria Sattva, Knowledge City Rd, Plot 2, Phase 1, Hyderabad

GVK One, Rd Number 1, Balapur Basthi, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

3. Prost Brew Pub

Hyderabad's very own brewing champion, Prost, is a must-visit. They whip up unique brews in flavours you won't find anywhere else - think mango, chocolate, or even blueberry! Plus, the food's fantastic, the music's on point, and with three floors to choose from, there's an ambience for every mood.

Where: 882/A Road No 45, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

4. Aqua - The Park

Feeling fancy? Aqua at The Park will have you feeling like a million bucks. Think sleek interiors, plush seating, and a poolside view that's straight out of a magazine. Sip on handcrafted cocktails that are as pretty as the scenery, featuring fancy ingredients like edible flowers and house-made syrups. This is upscale Hyderabad at its finest.

Where: The Park, 22, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad

5. Elsewhere Lounge & Kitchen

Craving a magical evening under the stars? Head to Elsewhere Lounge & Kitchen for rooftop vibes that won't disappoint. Imagine city lights twinkling as you sip on quirky cocktails with names that'll make you laugh (think "The Name Sake"). They've got everything from Indian classics to continental fare, so there's something for everyone. Plus, the music's always bumping, with DJs and themed parties to keep things interesting. It's the perfect spot for a fun night out with your crew.

Where: Fantasy Square, 5th Floor, Jayabheri Pine Valley, Old Mumbai Highway, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

6. 10 Downing Street

Get ready to ditch the stuffy vibes! This place is all about epic weekends with club-like energy, a global menu that will rock your taste buds (imagine juicy steaks and fiery Thai curries!), and an awesome drinks list. Picture classic cocktails (hello Mojitos!), craft beers, and so much more. It's the ultimate spot for a lit time!"

Where: 10, Ground Floor, My Home Tycoon, Begumpet

7. Altitude Lounge Bar

Attention, party lovers! This is for you! Take your nightlife to new heights (literally) at Altitude. This rooftop bar boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the city that will leave you speechless. Think twinkling city lights as far as the eye can see. But the view isn't all they've got going for them. Creative cocktails with unique flavour combos, live music nights featuring hot local and international talent, and a swanky ambience make it perfect for a romantic date night.

Where: Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Opposite Hussain Sagar Lake

8. Amnesia Lounge Bar

Calling all music lovers! Amnesia is your new haven. This spot combines a sleek modern space with a stage that's constantly buzzing with local and international talent. Think indie bands, soulful singers, and even DJ sets to keep the energy electric. But it's not just about the tunes. They also have delicious global bites to satisfy your cravings, from juicy burgers to veggie options. Fuel up, sing your heart out, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Where: Jaya Chambers, 1102, Rd Number 36, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills

9. Marco Polo

Forget your passport, Hyderabad! Marco Polo whisks you on a flavour adventure without leaving the city. Think vibrant AF decor with murals of famous Asian landmarks, and an atmosphere that's buzzing with energy. Their bartenders are like rockstar mixologists, crafting crazy-good cocktails with lemongrass, ginger, and even Asian pears. Feeling peckish? Don't miss their Pan-Asian tapas - tiny portions of Vietnamese spring rolls, Korean BBQ skewers, and more - perfect for sharing with your squad. It's a flavour explosion waiting to happen!

Where: 6 3 1187, ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet

10. MOB

Craft beer lovers, listen up! MOB is the Ultimate Hangout Spot for You. Picture a Belgian beer haven with a laid-back vibe and ambient lighting that's just made for kicking back. And hey, if IPAs aren't your thing, they've also got an amazing array of spirits and wines. And let's not forget their killer global menu - perfect for pairing with your brew for a seriously delicious combo.

Where: 2nd Floor, Aryans, Near Apollo Hospital, Road 92, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

So ditch the PJs and hit the town! Hyderabad's nightlife scene is calling your name. Let us know which spot you hit and tag us in your pics!