Duty Free Courtyard In Noida Is A Perfect Place To Unwind With Food, Drinks And Friends

Duty Free Courtyard - Noida

Garden Galleria Mall in sector 38, Noida, is an ideal spot for those looking to get a quick bite and for those looking to party the night away. The area has evolved as a one-stop destination for all your hunger needs, simply because of the range of cuisines and dishes available at various restaurants. The ease of choice is one of the strong points of this place, but that is also what makes the competition among restaurants much tougher. Now, if you are planning to head over there for a weekend party or to just hang out with your friends or colleagues, you may have a very tough time deciding the right place. This is perhaps where Duty Free Courtyard may have an edge over other places. Warm lightings, expansive 5000 square feet courtyard, private cabanas, pretty fairy lights and live music, this place promises to show you a good time.





Also Read: Ophelia Bar Serving Authentic Mediterranean European Fare In The Heart Of Delhi





Duty Free Courtyard - Noida





Food And Drinks

One of the biggest selling points of this place is the wide variety of food options being served here. Some amazing starters that we tried out at Duty Free Courtyard were Kolkata-Style Chicken Dimsums - Eastern flavours packed in wheat sheet covering, Chelow Kebab - long succulent chicken seekh served with Indian bread, Mushroom 65 - an adapted recipe of chicken 65 recipe for vegetarians, Tiny Vada Pao, Dahi Ke Kebab - soft mouth melting interior texture while they are crisp from outside, and Sharabi Chicken Tikka - boneless morsels of chicken smeared with exotic spices.. The Nachos Pizza and Chakhna Sampler need a special mention. Both the snacks go well with cocktails and are definitely a crowd-pleaser!

In the mains, we tried chef Anil Adhikari's recommendations - Mutton Rogan Josh, Kadhai Paneer, Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani with assorted breads. The stars of the show, however, were Kadhai Chicken and Dal Makhani; both the dishes will amaze you with how much such simple Indian dishes can achieve, provided the right knowledge in the right hands.





Also Read: Social Is Back; This Time With A Swanky Outlet In Noida





Sharabi Chicken Tikka





Chicken Nachos Pizza





Lamb Chops





Chakhna Sampler





To round off the lavish meal, Melting Chocolate Bomb was brought out. It was definitely a unique dessert, which quite satiated our hankering for the much-needed sweet after a wholesome meal.





Where: FB-103, Ground Floor, Garden Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

Price For Two: INR 1,400 (approximately)







