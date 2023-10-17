It's that time of the year again - the vibrant and auspicious 10-day Navaratri festival. Just like you, we're eagerly anticipating the lively beats of Garba. Dust off those dancing shoes and start perfecting your Garba moves for this year's dance extravaganza. Given the rigorous practice sessions and performances, it's crucial to maintain high energy levels throughout. Fortunately, indulging in energy-boosting organic foods can be the perfect solution to keep you going strong. According to Aarti Karnawat, dietician and nutritionist, "Adding superfoods to your diet not only elevates your energy levels but also provides an array of essential nutrients crucial for overall well-being. Take your pick from the list of superfoods below to create sumptuous dishes and get ready for an exuberant Garba experience with your loved ones."

Let's explore the top options that will ensure you dance through the festivities without feeling an ounce of fatigue or sluggishness.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are The Top 6 Superfoods To Keep You Glowing Through Garba Nights:

1. Desi Ghee:

Indulge in the richness of this quintessential Indian favourite. Whether it's the classic variant or the organic turmeric and ashwagandha-infused kinds, desi ghee serves as a potent source of sustained energy due to its healthy fat content. Make it a part of your Navratri diet to stay high-spirited throughout the celebrations.

2. Saatvic Laddoo:

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the wholesome goodness of protein and carbohydrates packed into these delightful laddoos. Experiment with variations like Sattu jaggery laddoo, sesame and jaggery laddoo, dates laddoo, or nutritious nachni laddoo to keep your energy levels soaring as you whirl through the festivities.

3. Kuttu Atta and Rajgira Atta:

Enhance your meals with the goodness of Kuttu and Rajgira flour. Whip up scrumptious parathas and puris from these nutritious flours to infuse your festive menu with a healthy touch. Boost your stamina for the vibrant Garba nights with these wholesome and nourishing alternatives.

4. Liquid Jaggery:

Substitute refined sugar with the gradual energy release of liquid jaggery. Not only does it prevent sudden blood sugar spikes, but it also serves as a steady source of sustained energy, ensuring you remain lively throughout the Navaratri revelries.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

5. Dry Fruits and Nutri-Bars:

A quick fix for an energy surge, dry fruits and nutri bars act as the perfect pick-me-up during the lively Navaratri celebrations. Munch on these nutrient-rich snacks in between your Garba moves to keep the fatigue at bay and the festivities alive.

6. Organic Seeds:

Harness the power of omega-3 fatty acids found abundantly in organic seeds like chia, sunflower, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds. Combat fatigue and promote heart health by incorporating these roasted seeds into your festive diet. Keep the energy flowing and your heart dancing through the joyous Navaratri nights.





Let these superfoods fuel your Garba spirit and the festive fervour of Navaratri with endless celebrations and unstoppable enthusiasm.





About Author: Satyajit Hange, a farmer and Co-Founder of Two Brothers Organic Farms, is deeply committed to promoting organic farming practices and sustainable living.





