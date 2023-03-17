If you like to cook your favourite non-vegetarian food yourself, you would also like to get the best meat for it. Juicy chicken tikka, succulent mutton kebabs and soft fish fillets can be made and enjoyed only with quality raw meats. Even in this age of online food order and delivery, there are people who are particular about what they cook with and they won't settle for anything less than perfect. And you'll see these people still thronging the neighbourhood meat stores and butcher shops to get their base ingredients after a thorough inspection. If you count yourself among these enthusiastic cooks, you should know the places around you to get the best meats.





Here're 4 Of The Best Markets In Delhi To Buy Fresh Meat:

INA Market

The Indian National Airways Market or INA market is rightly called the 'food bazaar' of Delhi. You get everything here - from seafood to pork, bacon and mutton. Plus point is you can even pick all the spices (even the rare ones) and other ingredients here to cook your dish. This market is known to sell imported foods and ingredients as well. In fact, you'll even find the shopkeepers conversing in international languages to deal with foreign customers who visit this market often. Janta meat Shop, Azad Meat Shop and Halal Mutton and Chicken Shops are some of the popular shops here.

Nizammudin Meat Market

There's something about freshly-butchered meat that only those who cook with it know it. If it's the old-fashioned butcher shops that invite you to source your raw meat from, Nizammudin market is the place to go. With all kinds of fresh meat on display at every shop, you'll have a wide variety to choose from. Don't be surprised to see meat on the hoof outside some of the shops; that's the old-world charm of Old Delhi.





Gazipur Meat Market

Gazipur Meat Market, also called Gazipur Murga Mandi and even Ganga Jamuna Poultry Market, is a one-stop shop for all your needs for a delectable non-veg meal. It is located on the outskirts of Delhi, on the border of Ghaziabad. The meat here is good quality and affordable. It is said you get the best chicken here. So, if you are cooking a chicken-based dish, you now know where to go.

CR Park Market

The moment you step into the main market of Chittaranjan Park, the whiff of fresh fish engulfs your senses. While there is a whole lot of fish variety to cater to the predominantly Bengali population of the area, you also get other seafood like shrimp. So, if you are a seafood fan, CR Park is the place to get the fresh-out-of-the-water catch.





A good cook always takes price in the raw materials being used in their cooking. They only need to know the right places to get it from.