Top Nutritionists Revealed The Foods They Eat When They're Sick

Highlights Smothies are easy to make, nutritious, and soothing

Oatmeal comes with several health benefits

Garlic contains allicin, which can help fight infection and bacteria

It is not unknown to anyone that healthy eating is an indispensable part of healthy living. Good food provides the energy and nutrients to the body to keep going. Foods have natural healing properties. Hence, healthy eating becomes even more important when one is sick. But several people undergo the dilemma of what to eat during illness. To bring a solution to this dilemma, we bring you a list of food items, which top nutritionists prefer having when they are sick. You also may try these foods when you are unwell.





Take A Look:

1. Smoothies

Smoothies are one of the healthiest choices of food around the world. A glass of smoothie boasts of the goodness of fruits, nuts, milk, yogurt and many other healthy ingredients as per one's choice. Speaking about the same, Janice Newell Bissex, a registered dietician, said, "They're easy to make, nutritious, and soothing. They're also flexible based on personal preference and dietary restrictions."





2. Oatmeal

Oatmeal comes with several health benefits. It is rich in fibre, and a good source of protein, soluble fibre (beta-glucan), good carbs, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. "My go-to comfort food when I'm under the weather is a steamy bowl of oatmeal, a creamy crab that supplies energy without making my body work very hard," stated Bonnie Taub Dix, RDN.

3. Garlic

Garlic is said to be rich in compounds which have several health benefits. It "contains allicin, which can help fight infection and bacteria. Whenever I am starting to feel sick, I add crushed garlic to whole grains and pasta dishes," revealed Alissa Rumsey, RD.





4. Ginger

Ginger contains an active compound called gingerol that has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects. It is also rich inn antioxidants. "My grandma used to give us bottled ginger ale when we were sick as kids. I didn't love it, but I'd always wake up feeling better the next day," expressed Marisa Moore, RDN.





5. Buttered Toast

Buttered toast has often been dubbed by many as comfort food. Elizabeth Shaw, RDN, in this regard said, "Nothing soothes my tummy like a slice of buttered toast like my mom used to make me when I was sick."





Whatever the food choice be, one must remember that to feel better, one must eat meals that are comforting for body and soothing for the soul.



















