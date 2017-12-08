Top Winter Foods By Ayurveda For Your Diet This Season

Highlights More than half your immunity is driven by the process of digestion

Boiled food is one of the best options for winter

Dry-fruits are a must for the winters

1. Sahaj (hereditary), or immunity you're born with.2. Kalaj (seasonal), or immunity that comes and goes with seasons/age/time.3. Yuktikrit (established), or immunity you can develop with a regular and balanced diet, and systemic practice of yoga.

It is the third type of immunity we want to bolster during the winters, which you can easily do by adopting an Ayurvedic lifestyle. Here's our guide to eating healthy and staying strong this winter season.



1. Kindle the fire in your stomach



More than half your immunity is driven by the process of digestion. Ayurveda equates digestive strength with a "fire" (known as 'agni' in Sanskrit) in the stomach. Because we tend to become fairly lethargic during winters, this agni may lose some of its potency. That's why it's important to include generous amounts of natural oils, desi ghee, and butter in your diet to keep this flame alive.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Boil your food!



Boiled food is one of the best options for winter. Have plenty of soup, stews, and broths made of winter foods. Carrots, beets, green leafy vegetables as well as other root-based vegetables are extremely beneficial and can be had steamed or otherwise. Food we eat in the winter season should always be warm. Try to avoid pre-cooked or packaged meals and choose freshly cooked seasonal vegetables and fruits for your winter diet.

3. Go Nuts!!



Dry-fruits are a must for the winters. Cashews, pista, dates, almonds, walnuts - you name it, you eat it! Not only do they help generate heat within the body, they also give you the energy needed to fight winter laziness.

Most people believe that the best thing about winters is the amount of binging that is forgiven around this time. We say if you love to eat, why not go in for healthy food that will do your body a world of good? That way, you have the best of both worlds, don't you?