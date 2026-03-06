Women's Day is a wonderful time to recognise the women who are transforming India's food scene. Across the country, women chefs, entrepreneurs, and creators are building experiences that go far beyond what is on the plate. Their restaurants are filled with passion, heritage and fresh ideas, offering diners not just good food but meaningful stories behind every dish. This Women's Day, celebrate their journeys by visiting these inspiring women-led restaurants across India. From Italian comfort to regional classics, from thoughtful cafes to soulful Punjabi cooking, these places reflect the strength, creativity and spirit of the women driving India's culinary future.

Top Women-Led Restaurants Across India

1. Torii by Gauri Khan - Mumbai

Owned by designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan, Torii is a pan-Asian restaurant offering Japanese, Thai, and Latin-Asian fusion in a luxe setting. The interiors are designed by Gauri herself, blending bold colours and dramatic decor with elevated Asian cuisine. Torii has quickly become a celebrity hotspot and marks Gauri's entry into India's hospitality space.





2. Kikli - Delhi

Founded and owned by Chef Amninder Sandhu, Kikli brings Punjabi culinary heritage to life through traditional slow-cooking techniques and firewood-based methods. Set in a restored heritage space, the restaurant reflects Sandhu's deep respect for family recipes and regional storytelling. Along with Kikli, she owns successful ventures such as Bawri and Barbet & Pals.

3. Diva - Delhi

Chef-restaurateur Ritu Dalmia owns Diva, an iconic Italian restaurant celebrated for classic pastas, pizzas, and refined cooking. The space channels Dalmia's passion for Italian cuisine, offering handcrafted pasta, wood-fired pizzas and thoughtfully curated wines. As the flagship of her restaurant group, Diva reflects her pioneering role in shaping India's modern fine-dining landscape.



4. Scarlet House - Mumbai

Malaika Arora co-owns Scarlett House, a cosy neighbourhood spot that mixes nostalgic design with clean, comforting food. Set inside a 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow, the restaurant reflects her love for wellness, warmth, and relaxed dining. Along with Arhaan Khan, Dhaval Udeshi and Malaya Nagpal, Malaika has helped create a lively space that feels homely and welcoming.

5. Madam G - Kolkata

Drishleen Sethi started Madam G to bring modern Indian food to Kolkata in a fresh way. The restaurant blends coastal and regional flavours with creative plating, thoughtful design, and inventive cocktails. Known earlier for her work with Ping's Cafe Orient and SAZ, Drishleen brings the same imagination here, creating a lively space where bold flavours and stylish interiors come together seamlessly.

6. Lake View Restaurant - Goa

This restaurant in Siridao is owned by Smita Surendranath Blaggan, whose lifelong love for cooking comes from Punjabi, Maharashtrian, Goan and Konkani influences. Smita personally selects the freshest ingredients and even grinds her own spices, giving every dish a homely touch. What began as her post-retirement dream has grown into a place known for its soulful flavours.

7. Donna Cucina - Pune

Founded by Arshita Singhvi, Donna Cucina is built on her early experiments with Italian food that eventually grew into a full-blown restaurant. Arshita's handmade pasta, wood-fired pizzas and warm, villa-style decor give the place a comforting, homely charm. Her focus on fresh ingredients and traditional techniques makes Donna Cucina one of Pune's favourite Italian dining experiences.

8. Bengaluru Oota Company - Bengaluru

Bengaluru Oota Company was started by Divya Prabhakar, who wanted to share the flavours she grew up with in Karnataka. A 7th-generation Gowda, she brings her family's recipes, traditional methods, and years of hospitality experience to the table. She has created a homely, reservation-only space where guests enjoy seasonal Gowda and Mangalorean dishes cooked just the way they would be in local homes.

9. Sidecar - Delhi

Sidecar is co-owned by Minakshi Singh, who has helped shape it into one of India's most loved craft cocktail bars. Spread across two cosy levels, the space combines inventive drinks with a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. With its artisanal cocktails, small bookstore cafe, and lively bar culture, Sidecar reflects Minakshi's aim to create a place that feels creative yet easy for anyone to enjoy.

10. Kona Kona - Mumbai

Kona Kona, created by Mona Singh, is a neighbourhood bar that feels comforting and familiar from the moment you walk in. With food crafted by chefs Jasleen Marwah and Neetu Solanki, it offers homely flavours and relaxed, unfussy drinks. Drawing from Mona's own memories and travels, the place mixes retro charm with cosy corners, making it the kind of bar people naturally return to.





So, this year, let your Women's Day plans include a table at a women-led restaurant.