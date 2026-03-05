A playful "burger war" among three fast-food giants, McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's has taken over the internet. It all started after a promotional video of McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski taking a hesitant nibble of the new Big Arch burger surfaced online. The internet mocked the McD's chief for taking a small bite of its own fast-food creation.





Days later, a video of Tom Curtis, president of Burger King US & Canada, enthusiastically biting into a Whopper was released. The video went viral, and the internet has a lot to say. Soon after, Wendy's joined the burger banter with a cheeky response video. Its president, Pete Suerken, took a playful swipe at McDonald's.





What Happened With McDonald's CEO?

Kempczinski recently shared a video promoting the launch of the "Big Arch" burger in the US. In the clip, he praised the burger and said, "I love this product, it is so good. I'm going to do a tasting right now, but I'm going to eat this for my lunch, just so you know."





However, his stiff delivery, tiny first bite, and repeated references to the burger as a "product" left viewers unimpressed. The video went viral, racking up over 11 million views on Instagram.











One viewer wrote, "That was the smallest first bite I've ever seen."





Another added, "His aura screams kale salad."





"Lmaooo this man don't even eat McDonald's," read a comment.

Burger King President Has The Perfect Response

In a video posted on Burger King's official Instagram handle, Tom Curtis was seen taste-testing their newly revamped Whopper. The upgraded version comes with a premium bun, creamier mayo, and new clamshell packaging. Unlike the tiny bite from McDonald's CEO, Curtis took a hearty chomp of the Whopper, and viewers took notice.

One pointed out how Curtis "took a decent bite, unlike the McDonald's CEO." Another wrote, "Never once used the word 'product'."





"This marketing is low-key genius...they didn't have to mention McDonald's, and we all knew," read one comment.





Someone else commented, "McDonald's has been really quiet since this reel."

Wendy's President Has This To Say

Wendy's president, Pete Suerken, also jumped into the burger wars. In a video shared on their TikTok handle, Suerken was seen walking around a Wendy's kitchen and making the Baconator from scratch. He repeated the brand's tagline, "fresh, never frozen", as he flipped the patties.





Suerken then checked out the ice cream machine, asking, "Is this set up today?" He then cheekily added, "Oh wait, our machines are always working," a dig at McDonald's notorious ice cream machine.





Suerken further sat down to enjoy his Baconator, fries, drink and chocolate Frosty. "I've been waiting for this all day. Wendy's fresh, never-frozen beef, our Applewood smoked bacon, our brand-new bun, our square burger cooked on a flat grill. Amazing. Absolutely wonderful," he said.











The side note read, "Lots of chatter this week about burgers. Thought we'd remind everyone what fresh, never frozen tastes like. Our U.S. President Pete Suerken knows a burger that's worth a second bite."





What do you think of this 'burger war' among the three fast food giants? Let us know in the comments section below.



