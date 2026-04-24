What happens when your coffee starts feeling like a fashion statement? I don't mean it in a logo-heavy way on a glamorous mug. Instead, it's about the experience, from holding the cup, unwrapping the dessert, and savouring a well-curated moment. That's exactly what's happening at Roastery Coffee House, where Tory Burch has transformed a cosy cafe into something thoughtful. Called The Romy Cafe, this limited-time pop-up in Delhi isn't just about coffee or couture. It's about what happens when the two come together and spark conversations.





At Roastery Coffee House, Sarvodaya Enclave, Tory Burch has taken something as simple as coffee and dessert and turned it into a full design-led experience. Called The Romy Cafe, this limited-time pop-up is inspired by the brand's Romy bag. The bag is not just on display here, it's part of the experience.





You may look at this pop-up as just another fashion-inspired cafe. However, the idea behind it is much sharper. As I was told, "The intention was to treat food and beverage as an extension of the design language, rather than a secondary layer." And honestly, that one line explains everything. Because here, food is not separate from fashion. Even packaging is part of the story. They don't want you to look at the Romy bag. They want you to interact with it through what you eat, drink, hold, and even carry.

How The Concept Comes Alive

Instead of literally copying the bag into food (which could've felt gimmicky), the approach is more thoughtful. As they explained, "the approach was less literal and more conceptual... focusing on precision, balance and attention to detail." And you can actually see this play out in small ways, from the detail in deserts to packaging that follows the bag's colour palette.

They even emphasised that "from the finish of a dessert to the way it's held and carried, the emphasis is on refinement and intention."





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Let's Talk About The Food (Because It Matters Here)

There's always one big question with spaces like this. Is the food actually good, or just good-looking? The team believes that "culinary credibility becomes essential in ensuring the experience feels complete and considered." And that shows in the menu. It's not overly experimental or complicated.





In fact, when I asked what the cafe would taste like if it had a flavour profile, the answer was. "Warm and elevated... instantly comforting, but refined in its finish." That's exactly what I experienced there. As you expect at Roastery Coffee House, the coffee was excellent. The croissants and vol-au-vents were well-balanced, fitting the space perfectly.

The One Thing You Have To Try

Every pop-up has that one hero item. Here, it's the Romy Cupcake. This dessert is inspired by the shape of the Romy Bucket bag and is probably the clearest example of how fashion and food come together here. It looks beautiful, yes, but more importantly, it still feels like something you actually want to eat.

Is The Pop-Up More About Food Or The Experience?

"The two are not mutually exclusive," was their response when I asked whether a branded cafe can truly deliver good food. And this is where The Romy Cafe gets it right. Rather than just being an extension of the cafe or the brand, this pop-up creates its own space. Or as they described it, "a distinct space where design, taste and atmosphere come together... allowing the experience to feel both elevated and genuine."





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What It's Actually Like To Visit

From my experience, it's calm, immersive, and surprisingly easy. You walk in and notice a soft, neutral colour palette, lean, minimal design, and subtle branding. The custom cups, dessert packaging, and thoughtful plating aren't loud but are definitely Instagrammable. The social energy here is another highlight. You will be surrounded by people chatting and taking photos, but not rushing.





Luxury today isn't about excess, or as they say, it's better if it's 'quiet'. And this cafe captures that beautifully, elevating what you love already: coffee, desserts, and bags! If you're in New Delhi, this is one of those experiences you shouldn't miss.

