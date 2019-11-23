Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Stuffed Paniyaram At Home

Prepare for yourself a fresh batch of piping hot stuffed paniyarams.

South Indian cuisine is quite extensive; it offers an array of lip-smacking delights that are flavourful and healthy at the same time. From idli, vada and dosa to bonda, murukku, pappadum or paniyaram, South Indian delights can be savoured anytime of the day. When it comes to snacks, paniyaram, also known as paddu or appe, is popular across various southern states. Paniyaram is made using the same batter as that of dosa-idli, but a specific pan is required to mould it into perfect roundels. While there are many variations to this delectable snack, a lot of people add sauteed onions and green chillies to the batter before cooking it through.





Today we give you a stellar recipe of stuffed paniyaram that has the goodness of spiced potato in it. To ace this recipe, you'll have to get right a certain cooking technique. So just follow the step-by-step instructions given below and prepare for yourself a fresh batch of piping hot stuffed paniyarams.





Ingredients:

Leftover idli or dosa batter

Salt to taste

Boiled potato - 2

Haldi - 1 pinch

Chaat Masala - 1 tsp

Red Chilli Powder - 1 pinch

Kasoori Methi - 1 pinch

Amchoor Powder - 1 pinch

Ghee- for greasing the pan





Method:





To begin with, take a bowl and add the boiled potatoes to it. Now using your hands or a fork, mash the potatoes well till no lumps remain.

Add all the spices to the bowl and give a nice mix.

Now heat the paniyaram pan over low flame. Grease all the compartments using ghee and add one tablespoon of batter to each compartment. Take a small portion of potato mix and place it at the centre of each compartment.

Pour about one tablespoon of batter to each compartment so as to cover the potato mix. Cover with a lid and cook the paniyarams for about 3-4 minutes over low flame.

Using a toothpick, flip the paniyaram and cook it from the other side as well.

Once done, transfer it to a plate and pair with podi chutney.





Note: Before you add the batter to the pan, make sure that the batter is at room temperature and don't forget to grease the pan with little bit of ghee so that the batter doesn't end up sticking to the bottom of the pan.





So think no further and make your chai-time all the more enjoyable by pairing your kadak masala chai with these stuffed paniyarams. If you're in quest of more such delectable and easy-to-make chai-time recipes, click here.









