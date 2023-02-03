When you reach a table full of snacks spread, chances are you'll grab the crunchy and crispy chicken nuggets first. Don't we all love to bite into the crunchy and meaty goodness to kick-start a party, especially to go with our drinks? The crusty snack with fleshy meat inside is enough to get our taste buds rolling. Experience the same joy of eating your favourite chicken snack, but this time, with some desi flavours. Yes, we have a recipe of desi chicken nuggets that is tastier and healthier too!





If you have an air-fryer at home, you'll already be making some healthier dishes in it. And you'll know how this genius appliance gives us our favourite snacks without having to fry them in a pot full of oil. From samosa and French fries to tikki and kebab, you can now make any snack in air-fryer but only if you have the right recipe.





Make the ever-so-yummy chicken nuggets too without having to deep fry them. This snack can be made in an air-fryer with the addition of some desi masala. Dietitian Tanvee Tutlani shared the recipe of this unique but familiar chicken snack, and we can't wait to try it. Are you curious to try it too? Let's see how it is made.





Desi Chicken Nugget Recipe I How To Make Healthy Chicken Snack In Air-Fryer:







Cut chicken into nugget-sized pieces and roll them in a batter of besan, salt, ajwain and red chilli powder. Then coat the battered chicken in a mixture of oats and Maggi masala and fry in air fryer. Remember to brush them with some oil mid-way. You'll get crispy chicken nuggets that you can serve with the sauces of your choice.





Impress your health-conscious guests with this homemade chicken nuggets that will definitely be the star of the party.