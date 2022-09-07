Air fryers have taken over many kitchens by storm. This kitchen appliance helps us to cook food in less oil and makes no mess. You won't even have to clean separate utensils while using an air fryer. However, even though many of us have an air fryer, we are not sure what can be cooked in it. So, if you are also in search of some easy recipes here, we bring you a list of non-vegetarian dishes that can be made in this kitchen appliance. All you have to do in these dishes is put on yummy marination and let the air fryer do its magic! These recipes are also fantastic to make when you have guests coming over. Check out the recipes below:





Here're 7 Non-Vegetarian Recipes For Air Fryer

Making chicken tikkas is so simple that it makes them one of the most favoured Indian appetisers. They are soft, succulent, smoky, and juicy. Prepare a chicken tikka marination and pop the pieces inside the air fryer to cook!











Fish tikka, which is stuffed with a mixture of masalas, has a smoky, succulent flavour that will liven up any event. This is a typical Mughlai appetiser that can be found at any gathering and is super tasty!





This time-tested recipe for mutton seekh kebab might be a massive hit if you want to spice up your supper menu. It is easy to make, flavourful, and cooked in less oil.





Samosa is a popular tea-time snack. While you all have eaten the famous aloo samosa, here is a keema samosa to try. You can make keema of chicken or mutton as per your preference. Then wrap this in a samosa using the dough and cook!





Who doesn't love a yummy pizza? It is one of the simplest recipes to try! Here, prepare the pizza base using fresh tomato sauce, vegetables, pepperoni, and cheese. Then cut it into four slices and toss it in the frier to cook. Once you see the cheese is melted, take it out and enjoy!

6. Spicy Garlic Prawns

Another seafood recipe that many people enjoy having is prawns. In this recipe, the prawns are marinated in a spicy marinate. This marinade uses soy sauce, chilli sauce, garlic, and some hot sauce. Later cook in an air fryer. Make sure that it is crisp from the outside.





Every non-vegetarian's delight is chicken wings! This time, make this lip-smacking recipe with close to no oil! First, take the chicken wings, mix them in your preferred spices and toss them in the air fryer. Once done, pair it with a yummy garlic dip and relish!

So, the next time you want to make a dish in the air fryer, try out these recipes and let us know which one was your favourite.



