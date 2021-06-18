With the arrival of monsoon, the possibility of catching viral infections like cough and flu rises. So, it is necessary to fortify your defences in advance by loading up disease-fighting nutrients and vitamins. And soups are one of the best ways to take care of the needs of your body. Since they are in liquid form, they also keep you hydrated and full of energy for a longer duration. Because of the way they are prepared (by boiling), they also keep the digestive system healthy and bloating of the stomach at bay.





A non-vegetarian soup is known to be usually rich in protein and Vitamin B. It might help you to strengthen muscles and helps them grow faster, apart from maintaining stamina and hemoglobin level.





Here are 5 non-veg soups that you can treat yourself to this monsoon:





1. Chicken Meatball And Spinach Soup





This is a low-fat soup full of healthy veggies like carrots, spinach and some chicken balls. Before cooking, all the ingredients are minced and mixed evenly and placed in the refrigerator. Throw in bean sprouts and torn spinach leaves before serving.

2. Lamb And Chargrilled Bell Pepper Soup





Having a hot bowl of lamb soup during a rainy evening is one of the best feelings. Packed with the goodness of lamb and flavours of aromatic spices and smoky chargrilled bell peppers, this soup can be a meal in itself.





3. Ladakhi Chicken Thukpa





The traditional Himalayan soup that also has noodles is delicious and perfect on a rainy evening. It is popular in Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal and parts of India such as Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Even in winters, this soup is known to boost the immunity of the people residing in the hills.

4. Chicken Mulligatawny Soup





This recipe is an English interpretation of an Indian dish and has its origin in the erstwhile Madras region during British rule. The name roughly translates as “pepper water”.

5. Thai Chicken-Noodle Soup





It's low in fat and free of gluten. Lemongrass, ginger, lime leaves and galanga, a culinary herb in the far East, create a flavorful base for the soup. The idea here is to create a broth and then add chicken, mushrooms and noodles and let them soak.

So, which of these nutritious soups will you rustle up next for some cheer on soggy rainy evenings? Let us know in the comments section below.