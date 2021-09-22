





If we had to make a list of the most popular healthy foods, oats and oatmeal would make it to the list. This healthy whole-grain food is completely free of gluten. They also provide us with a good dose of important vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. Oats are low in fat content and help to reduce blood sugar levels, reduce the risk of heart attack and also keep the digestive system healthy. Oats are not only healthy but also versatile. They can be cooked in many different ways and can be had either as a meal or a snack. Oatmeal or porridge is often considered the healthiest form to consume oats.





(Also read : Oats For Weight Loss: 5 Creative Ways Of Cooking With Fibre-Rich Oats)





But can you really have it as a snack? Well, we have these seven healthy low-fat oats snacks recipes to prove you can.

The Indian traditional snack gets a healthy makeover with this recipe. Make oats chivda by roasting dry oats and poha together. Add chana dal, coconut pieces, peanuts and curry leaves to them. Toss the mixture in spices and a healthy delicious snack is ready.

Make crunchy easy oast chivda at home

This is a certified winner. To make these granola bars, you will need whole-wheat flour, white oats, jaggery, coconut powder, honey, nuts, seeds and just a bit of butter.

Idli is a great option for a snack. Make these idlis with oats to add to the nutritional value. Nibble on them when you want a low-fat snack.

Oats idli is delicious

Uttapam isn't restricted to breakfast tables. Take this oats uttapam recipe with you whenever you are craving some snacks but want to keep it low-fat. Add vegetables to make it healthier.

Turn the regular cheelas into a healthier option by cooking them with oats. Add peas, garlic, cloves and spices to add zing to the meal.

Craving low-fat Gujarati snacks? Try oats dhokla. For the batter, take powdered oats and semolina. Add spices and leavening agent. You can also add mixed vegetables.

Make oats dhokla today

(Also read : Diabetes Diet: This Oats Roti May Help Manage Sugar Levels (Recipe Inside))





So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy your low-fat diet experience with these healthy snacks.