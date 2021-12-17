If you are a sucker for the cuisine originating in Eastern India, you couldn't really miss having kasundi. This delicious preparation has a spicy and sour zing to it. Kasundi, which is a chutney-like preparation, uses mustard as its main component. Reminds you of the Western mustard sauce? Well, the Western sauce is no match to the Indian flavours that blend marvellously in a kasundi. Giving a shout-out to kasundi, chef Depinder Chhibber showed us how to prepare tomato kasundi in a recent Instagram video. The recipe is unbelievably simple. Have this chutney with breads or rice or simply use it as a dip for snack time. Tomato kasundi will fit into your diet very easily.





In the detailed caption, Depinder stated, "Tomato Kasundi, hails from Eastern India and is one of the most versatile condiments you can have in your pantry. Use it as a spread, savoury jam, chutney/relish or have it with some poached eggs."





Ingredients:

1/4 cup Mustard oil

2 tbsp mustard seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds

2-3 tbsp ginger, garlic & chilli paste

4 medium-sized tomatoes (chopped)

3 sprigs curry leaves

Salt (to taste)

2 tsp Turmeric powder

2 tbsp coriander powder

2 tsp red chilli powder

1/4 cup tamarind water (soak tamarind pulp in hot water then drain it)

1-2 tsp jaggery powder (optional)

Procedure to make Tomato Kasundi:

1) Take a pan and heat some mustard oil in it. Put mustard seeds followed by ginger, garlic and chilli paste.





2) Now, add chopped tomatoes and curry leaves to the preparation. Put salt as per your taste and let it cook for some time.





3) Throw all the spices including turmeric powder, coriander powder and red chilli powder.





4) Add tamarind pulp water followed by jaggery powder to give that sweet and sour flavour to your dish





Finally, tomato kasundi is ready for you.





Take a look:

Do try out tomato kasundi at home and let us know how you like it in the comments section.