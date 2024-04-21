If you are a mutton fan, you must enjoy eating juicy mutton kebabs, soft mutton cutlets, flavourful mutton curries and so on. However, there is one recipe that will reign over your heart -- it is Nalli Gosht Biryani. This lip-smacking biryani is made using lamb shanks (comes from the shin of the lamb), which is believed to be the king of all lamb cuts. Lamb shanks have lots of flavour, gelatine and bone marrow. Instead of ordering biryani from outside, try this recipe at home and enjoy the aromas and flavours of homemade Nalli Gosht Biryani.

Pro-Tip To Cook Mutton Perfectly

A lot of people avoid cooking mutton at home as it turns too chewy or hard. However, there could be certain mistakes that could be stopping you from cooking mutton perfectly at home. One important factor is to ensure you are following a slow cooking process. You need to be a patient cook to get this recipe right. Slow cooking helps to tenderise the meat, making it soft, juicy and easy to chew.

Photo Credit: Instagram /biryanigourmet



How To Make Nalli Gosht Biryani At Home | Nalli Gosht Biryani Recipe

Preheat the pressure cooker with a little ghee, add lamb shanks and all the ingredients for the curry, add water, close the lid and let it cook for 2 to 3 whistles. For the rice, boil water double than rice, add rice, salt, and whole spices and cook only till the grains are cooked at 70 per cent.

For the biryani layering and garnishing, fry onions with bay leaf and remove the onions once done. In the same oil, add black cumin seeds, raisins and almonds and fry these too. Now to the rice, add and mix some fried onions, some almonds, raisins, mint and coriander leaves, and rose water.





For the dum, take a vessel and add some oil. Keep on low flame. Next goes some curry and some meat. Next add half of the rice on top of it, evenly spread. Next add and spread evenly some fried almonds, raisins, mint and coriander leaves, lemon juice and fried onions. Sprinkle, mace, nutmeg powder and green cardamom. Add some yoghurt and spread evenly. For the next layer, repeat the same layer 1 all over again. Drizzle some ghee on top. Close it with aluminium foil, then cover with the lid. Let it simmer for 25 to 30 min or till the rice is cooked. Serve hot with chilled raita of your choice. Click here for a list of ingredients and a full recipe.

Did you like this Nalli Gosht Biryani recipe? Here are more delicious biryani recipes for you.