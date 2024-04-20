As the scorching heat of summer beats down on us, there is nothing more refreshing than a glass of chilled fruit cooler. For the unversed, a fruit cooler is a refreshing beverage made with fruits, juices, and some sweeteners. It is perfect to quench your thirst on a hot day and is loved by kids and adults alike. Since summer offers a variety of fruits, you can concoct many different recipes and find one that suits your taste. Whether enjoyed on a lazy afternoon or as a post-workout treat, fruit coolers are a fun way to tackle the summer heat. If you are someone who is looking for some fun fruit cooler recipes to enjoy this summer, then fret not! We have combined a list of 5 summer fruit coolers that you can enjoy this weekend!





Also Read: 5 Best Lassi Recipes: The Ultimate Summer Cooler from Punjab

Watermelon lemon cooler is perfect for summer!

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Refreshing Fruit Coolers That You Can Enjoy This Weekend

1. Watermelon Lemon Cooler

A revitalising combination of flavours, a watermelon lemon cooler is a must-have to quench your thirst in the summer. It tastes like a fruit punch that mixes the flavours of sweet watermelon and tangy lemon. Since it is high in water content, watermelon can hydrate your body while lemon can add a zing to your drink. Throw in some mint leaves for extra freshness and top it with ice cubes to beat the heat on hot days. Find the full recipe here.

2. Pineapple Coconut Cooler

Pack your bags and transport yourself to a tropical paradise (mentally!) with this easy-to-make Pineapple Coconut Cooler. This drink is packed with the juicy goodness of pineapple while coconut water adds a dash of creamy nuttiness. All you have to do is blend pineapple chunks, coconut water, lemon juice, and honey. Serve this refreshing combination with ice!

3. Lychee Ginger Cooler

A yummy drink for hot days, we are sure your kids will love this. Lychee ginger cooler has the sweetness of lychees with a perfect balance of spicy ginger that adds a refreshing twist to the drink. This drink does not require many ingredients and has a delightful mix of flavours. Garnish it with lemon and make it a summer to remember! Find the full recipe here.

Berry blast cooler has a combination of sweet and tangy flavours.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Berry Blast Cooler

Packed with the flavours (and colours!) of summer berries, this cooler is nothing but a celebration of nature's offerings. Berry Blast Cooler has a combination of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries which gives the drink a combination of sweet and tarty flavours. All you have to do is blend berries, lemon juice, and honey. Then add sparkling water and ice cubes and serve chilled!

5. Muskmelon Cooler

Also known as Kharbooja, muskmelon cooler is one of the most popular drinks of summer. This refreshing drink combines the sweet flavour of muskmelon with a hint of tanginess, creating a burst of flavour in every sip. Serve it chilled for maximum refreshment and add a bit of lemon juice for an extra kick. You can garnish it with fresh mint leaves to enhance its cooling effect! Find the full recipe here.





Also Read: Mango Lemonade Recipe: We've Found A Perfect Summer Drink For You - Try It Today





Which is one fruit cooler flavour that can you drink regardless of season? Let us know in the comments below!