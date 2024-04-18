"I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" Fred Waring was right about turning our feelings into a song. Summer is here, and it's the season of chilly treats, especially ice cream. This delicious treat is available in every flavour you can imagine - from chocolate to wasabi - and is loved by kids and adults alike. However, no matter which option you choose, storing ice cream and ensuring it remains soft and fresh can be tricky. It might seem as simple as putting your carton in the freezer and forgetting about it, but ice cream is still a dairy product and prone to spoilage. If you're someone who struggles with storing ice cream properly, fret not! We've compiled a list of 5 mistakes to avoid (and how to tackle them!) while storing ice cream.





Avoid storing ice cream in the freezer door for quality purposes.

Photo Credit: iStock



5 Mistakes to Avoid While Storing Ice Cream

1. Storing Ice Cream at the Freezer Door

Although it's convenient to store ice cream at the freezer door, it harms the quality of your cold treat. The temperature at the freezer door fluctuates more than the rest of the freezer, as it's constantly being opened and shut. This affects most items in the freezer, especially dairy-based foods like ice cream. The constant temperature changes can lead to potential thawing and refreezing of the ice cream, resulting in a loss of texture and the formation of ice crystals. Instead, store your ice cream at the back of the freezer, where the temperature remains low and constant.

2. Not Covering the Container Lid

Just because your ice cream is in the freezer doesn't mean it will stay fresh if exposed directly to chilling air. Exposure to air can lead to freezer burn, causing ice crystals to form on the surface of the ice cream and affecting its flavour and texture. Always ensure that the ice cream container is tightly sealed or covered with plastic wrap to prevent air from reaching it.

3. Storing Ice Cream Next to Smelly Foods

Yes, you shouldn't store ice cream next to pungent foods. Dairy products are known for absorbing surrounding smells. This not only affects their taste but also how they smell. If your ice cream is placed near something pungent and uncovered, chances are it'll start tasting like it. Instead, stack dairy items together on one shelf or store ice cream alongside food that is covered and not pungent.

Storing ice cream next to smelly foods can affect its flavour.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Storing Ice Cream in a Frost-Free Freezer

Frost-free freezers work between freezing and thawing to prevent frost buildup. However, the temperature fluctuations in the freezer can negatively impact the quality and texture of ice cream over time. In fact, if you have excess ice cream or want to store it for extended periods, choose a chest or deep freezer or place it in an area of your freezer with less temperature variation.

5. Allowing Ice Cream to Thaw and Refreeze

No, thawing the ice cream and then refreezing it won't lead to similar results as the first time you opened a tub of it. Once the ice cream has thawed, it should not be refrozen, as it can lead to the formation of large ice crystals and a grainy texture. If you've accidentally allowed ice cream to thaw, it's best to consume it immediately instead of freezing it.





