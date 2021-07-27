Want to spoil a perfectly happy day for your family? Say that you are making turai ki sabji and watch the happiness fade away from their faces in seconds. Some might even go to the extent of saying that they would rather eat nothing than eat the poor ridge gourd (Turai). This sad state of affairs is not uncommon; turai is certainly not the most-loved vegetable in an Indian household and our mothers have given up trying to make us like it. But what if we told you that we have found a turai dish that you will find yourself craving more with every single bite? Yes, you read that right! This irresistible dish is none other than - Turai Pakoda





Our inescapable love for pakoda has yet again saved a vegetable that would have been forgotten otherwise. Turai pakoda has a simple recipe and doesn't require many ingredients. Once coated in the spicy flavourful batter, the thin turai slices turn into a crisp snack that will make you forget everything and go on a munching spree. Serve pipping hot with green mint chutney and watch as everyone gulps down the pakodas in minutes. Pakodas are a love tea-time snack

Health Benefits of Turai:

Despite not being the most loved vegetable, Turai actually has a number of benefits that we might miss on. It is rich in dietary fibers, Vitamin A, Vitamin c, and high in water content making it an essential ingredient to be added to our summer diet. It is also low on unhealthy fats and calorie content and is one of the go-to vegetable for a weight-loss-friendly diet. Now that you know how healthy turai is, don't wait long enough to make these delectable snacks, read the recipe here:

How To Make Turai Pakoda l Turai Pakode Recipe :

First, peel the turai and slice it into thin slices, to this add a pinch of salt, and let it sit until you make the batter. For the batter, in a bowl mix besan, rice flour, and other basic masalas. Now drench out the extra water from the turai slices, dip it in the batter, and fry. Fry on both sides until golden brown and serve hot with a chutney of your choice. For the detailed recipe, click here.





See how easy that was? Now you can watch your friends and family enjoy turai without a complaint. Let us know what you think about this Turai pakoda, in the comments below.