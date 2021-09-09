It's the bright yellow colour, crunchy texture, delicious seasonings and cheesy flavour of nachos that attract us. This snack is an all-time favourite option when we have friends at home or plan a movie night. Oh, and when paired with a delicious dip (read salsa dip), the snack becomes all the more interesting. Although most of us have a habit of buying packets of nachos or ordering them at cafés, we don't consider making them at home. But if you are one of those who like to experiment in the kitchen, here we bring you a recipe of nachos that you can easily make at home with leftover rotis! Sounds interesting, right?





If the thought of making a plate of delicious crunchy nachos has caught your eye, then this simple recipe is just for you! Since it's made with leftover rotis, you won't need any fancy ingredients to make these crispy nachos. This recipe is easy and fun, plus your kids would love to devour a plateful of these. Pair it with a delicious dip and some melting cheese for maximum indulgence. Read the recipe below.

Here Is The Recipe Of Roti Nachos | Leftover Roti Nachos Recipe

To make this dish, first, cut your rotis in small triangles, now oil them from both sides and add salt, pepper, piri piri powder or red chilli powder, as per your taste. Mix these well and bake them in the oven till they become crispy. Now take them out on a plate and add cheese from top. Melt it in the oven again. Garnish with chopped onion and tomatoes and serve with a yummy dip!

Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!