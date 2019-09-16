SEARCH
Watch: Load Your Nachos With This Rich And Dense Homemade Cheese Sauce

These bite-sized corn crisps can be savoured as snacks and appetisers and they taste the best when loaded with oodles of rich cheese sauce.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: September 16, 2019 13:25 IST

This homemade sauce is a perfect replacement for the store-bought ones.

Highlights
  • The store-bought cheese sauce may come with preservatives
  • You can make the cheese sauce at home with bare minimum ingredients
  • You can either use cheese slices or its grated version for this recipe

Be it game nights, family get-togethers or just a regular house party, good food stands out to be the highlight of all occasions. Among various appetisers and finger foods, there's one dish that is relished by kids and adults, alike. We're talking about cheese-loaded nachos! These bite-sized corn crisps can be savoured as snacks and appetisers and they taste the best when loaded with oodles of rich cheese sauce. The cheese sauce that we get in market comes with preservatives that may do harm to your health in the long run. Hence, to steer clear of all those artificial preservatives, you can make the same sauce in the comforts of your kitchen, and that too, with bare minimum ingredients. To make the sauce, you can either use cheese slices or its grated version.

(Also Read: 11 Best Cheese Recipes | Easy Cheese Recipes)

cheddar

Cheddar cheese lends in a rich texture to the creamy sauce


The recipe of Homemade Nachos Cheese Sauce has been shared by Alpa Modi, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. This homemade sauce is a perfect replacement for the store-bought ones. Alpa uses instant garlic powder in this recipe, which adds a garlicky touch to the sauce. Once the sauce is ready, just layer the nachos on a plate and pour the warm sauce over it.

Foodie Tip: Try using cheddar cheese while making cheese sauce for nachos as it is quite dense and lends in a rich texture to the creamy sauce.


Watch: Homemade Nachos Cheese Sauce Recipe Video:

 




Happy Cooking!
 

Comments

