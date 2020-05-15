Tusli Haldi Dalchini Laung Kadha May Be The Ideal Drink To Have Right Now For Good Immunity

This spice-rich tea is great for boosting immunity.

Highlights This kadha drink may help improve immunity.

It is made with some common Indian spices.

Here is a recipe that will help you make this kadha at home.

We have all suddenly woken up to the benefits of a good immune system. The Coronavirus pandemic has made us realise how important it is to have a strong immunity to fight common infections and flus. Although, there is no evidence to prove that immunity helps in preventing or treating viruses, but it may help keep you in better, healthier state. Some people are genetically blessed with strong immunity while others have to put in efforts to build it. And there's no better way than choosing natural methods to build your immunity.





There are many natural concoctions of herbal teas, drinks, kadhas we hear about from everywhere, which may help us stay healthy and ward off common cold, cough and other health problems. It all comes down to your taste preference and liking for particular ingredients. Adding to the list of options, here is another superb kadha recipe that is just as effective, and tastes good too.





Tulsi Haldi Dalchini Laung khada is made with some common ingredients, which are well-known for their medicinal and healing properties. Tulsi (basil) and haldi (turmeric) are extremely rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Dalchini (cinnamon) acts as an expectorant and is naturally sweet in taste, and clove is highly beneficial for managing sore throat. All these ingredients bring their individual characteristics to the kadha, and together may help build and improve immunity.

Here's how you can make it at home -





Herbs like basil are known for their anti-bacterial properties.





Tusli Haldi Dalchini Laung Kadha -

(Makes 4 cups)





Ingredients -

10 basil leaves

1 inch cinnamon stick

2-3 cloves

Half teaspoon turmeric

2 tbsp honey

5 cups





Method -

Step 1 - Crush Basil leaves, cinnamon stick and cloves in a mortar and pestle.

Step 2 - Transfer the crushed spices in a pan. Dry roast all the spices along with turmeric powder.

Step 3 - Add 5 cups or water and bring it to boil. Cover the pan and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes so that the flavours and nutrients of the spices are properly infused in the water.

Step 4 - Strain the kadha through a colander. Add honey and drink it hot.





Hot water also helps in soothing sore throat and brings some relief. So, make sure you have this spices-infused kadha while it's hot or warm, and try to have it every day.









