Every year, the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list drops like a blockbuster moment for food lovers. It's the kind of announcement chefs wait for, diners obsess over, and travellers use to plan their next big culinary trip. This year's ceremony, held in Hong Kong on March 25, brought together the best of the best from across the continent. But for India, this was a moment of pride. Two Indian restaurants didn't just make the list, they broke into the top 30.

Two Indian Restaurants In Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026

This year, Mumbai's iconic Masque has rose from 2025's 19th rank to 15th, continuing to raise the bar year after year and inching closer to top 10. Led by Varun Totlani, Masque is popular for modern Indian cuisine. It takes familiar ingredients from across the country and transforms them into something completely unexpected.





But that's not all. Masque has also won the Art of Hospitality Award 2026.

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NAAR by Chef Prateek Sadhu grabbed the 30th rank on the list. Located in the serene hills of Himachal, here, the focus is deeply rooted in the land, featuring wild ingredients, seasonal produce, and age-old techniques. Breaking into the top 30 is a huge milestone, not just for the restaurant, but for regional Indian cuisine finally getting global attention.

Many More Moments Of Pride For India

While India celebrates its homegrown winners, one Indian chef continues to rule the Asian dining landscape: Gaggan Anand. This year, he has not one, but two restaurants in the top 10. Gaggan at Louis Vuitton, Bangkok won the 8th spot and Gaggan, Bangkok rules at 3rd position. And that's not all! Gaggan has also been named the Best Restaurant in Thailand, after previously topping the entire list in 2025.





Chef Gaggan has always done things differently. Since opening his first restaurant in 2010, he's blended food with music, emotion, art, and performance. His continued success shows how Indian chefs are not just part of the global conversation anymore, they're leading it.





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From a quiet hill town like Kasauli to the buzzing energy of Mumbai, and even to Bangkok, where Indian chefs are redefining global dining, Indian cuisine is having a moment.