Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant Bungalow is one of the most sought-after dining spots in the city. The place is known for its Indian-influenced food made with contemporary techniques. One of the star dishes at the restaurant is a dessert - Mango Three Ways. The culinary creation celebrates the king of fruits in its multiple textures and forms. Now, the chef has shared the sought-after recipe for the first time.





In the video posted by Eater, Chef Vikas says, "We are making a dessert now which we haven't shown to anyone yet. It's called Mango Three Way with saffron. I want the meal to end on a very high note. It's a whole new form of putting the king of fruits, mangoes, and India's national bird, the peacock, together."





First off, the chef makes the syrup for the dessert. He starts by adding 30 ounces of mango purée to a pan, followed by orange peels. "It's extremely important we balance out the over-sweet mangoes with a little bit of citrus and a pinch of salt," he says.

The next step is to add dried rose petals, cardamom and fennel seeds. One surprising element of the dish is adding one chilli to the batch, along with a generous amount of saffron. "This is going to be our syrup. We're going to soak our cake in this," Vikas Khanna explains.





The chef then takes out an eggless sponge cake on a plate and garnishes it with fresh mangoes. The dish is then topped with the prepared syrup and homemade mango ice cream, featuring a peacock motif. The final step is to decorate it with candied papaya, which the chef notes is a very important part of cassata ice cream. The result? A sweet and tangy, melt-in-your-mouth dessert.





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The mango three-way dessert impressed viewers on Instagram. Several users praised Vikas Khanna for his creativity and skills.