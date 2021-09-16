There is no second thought about vada pav being the most popular street food of Mumbai. Although pav bhaji, misal pav, and dabeli are tough competitions, vada pav is a clear winner as the most accessible and on-the-go street snack of Mumbai. The soft pav sandwiched between a spicy flavourful vada...Wait! Did we just get the classic Vada pav recipe in reverse? Well definitely not! Because turns out that there is more than one way (read direction) you can enjoy the Mumbai snack - and this inside-out vada pav or ulta vada pav recipe is all the rage amongst vada pav lovers right now.

Vada pav is one of the most famous Mumbai street snacks

For the uninitiated, inside-out vada pav is just a fun flip of all the ingredients that make the regular vada pav. Instead of using a pav to sandwich the vada in between, this recipe uses a potato vada to hold the bun in the middle. It feels like biting into a soft aloo bonda, until the surprise hits you - a flavourful toasted bread slice right in the middle. With the exact same ingredients needed to make a regular vada pav, the ulta vada pav will leave your guests and family amused and wanting for more. Sounds interesting? Well, try making it today with this easy recipe below.

How To Make Ulta Vada Pav l Ulta Vada Pav Recipe:

In a pan heat some oil and prepare the potatoes for the vada. Add mustard seeds, ginger-garlic, curry leaves, boiled and mashed potatoes, and let everything mix together. Once mixed well, remove from heat and let it cool.





Toast the bread slice and spread green chutney and garlic chutney on both sides, cut it into smaller pieces for easier use. Take a medium-sized potato ball and flatten it to cover a bread piece from all sides. Dip this potato ball in a besan batter and fry until golden. Serve with fried chilies, green chutney, sliced onions and enjoy!





Give the regular vada pav a fun twist with his ulta vada recipe, try it today, and let us know how it turned out in the comments below.