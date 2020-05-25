Eid-Ul-Fitr: Make Restaurant-Style Raan With This Secret Recipe By 'Ummrao' Restaurant

Raan E Ummrao Recipe: This recipe is made with the meat of a lamb's leg.

Highlights Raan E Umrao is basically a recipe which uses lamb's leg

This stellar recipe will make your Eid celebrations stand out

Try this restaurant-style recipe at home today

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated world over today, on 25th May 2020. The festival marks the end of the month-long fasting period Ramadan. There are many traditional recipes that are eaten on this day, from Biryani to Phirni to Sheer Khurma. These are mostly recipes that are handed over from generation to generation in every household. But what if we told you there was a restaurant-style recipe to make your Eid celebrations even more delectable? Raan-E-Umrao is one dish which is often found in the menus of restaurants, and can easily be recreated at home with this recipe.





Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Raan-E-Umrao Here:







(Also Read: How to Cook Raan and Secret Tricks to Make the Meat Tender)





Ummrao Restaurant at Courtyard By Marriott, Mumbai International Airport has shared their exclusive recipe for Raan-E-Umrao. This meaty preparation from their kitchens uses basic ingredients that are easily available in the kitchen. The name 'Raan' stems from the leg part of the lamb which is used in this delectable recipe. Though this succulent recipe is traditionally made in the clay oven, or tandoor, if it's being recreated at home it can be made in a grill also. Without further ado, here's the full recipe of Raan-E-Ummrao for you to try at home!

Ingredients:





900 gm trimmed lamb leg

1 tsp malt vinegar

1 tsp ginger- garlic paste

1 cup hung yogurt

50 g cashew paste

100 ml cream

1 tsp green cardamom powder

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp red chili powder

Salt, to taste

Method:



