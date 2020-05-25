SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Eid-Ul-Fitr: Make Restaurant-Style Raan With This Secret Recipe By 'Ummrao' Restaurant

Eid-Ul-Fitr: Make Restaurant-Style Raan With This Secret Recipe By 'Ummrao' Restaurant

Raan-E-Umrao is a delicious restaurant-style recipe that can be recreated at home with this interesting and unique recipe by Ummrao Restaurant.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: May 25, 2020 18:15 IST

Reddit
Eid-Ul-Fitr: Make Restaurant-Style Raan With This Secret Recipe By 'Ummrao' Restaurant

Raan E Ummrao Recipe: This recipe is made with the meat of a lamb's leg.

Highlights
  • Raan E Umrao is basically a recipe which uses lamb's leg
  • This stellar recipe will make your Eid celebrations stand out
  • Try this restaurant-style recipe at home today

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated world over today, on 25th May 2020. The festival marks the end of the month-long fasting period Ramadan. There are many traditional recipes that are eaten on this day, from Biryani to Phirni to Sheer Khurma. These are mostly recipes that are handed over from generation to generation in every household. But what if we told you there was a restaurant-style recipe to make your Eid celebrations even more delectable? Raan-E-Umrao is one dish which is often found in the menus of restaurants, and can easily be recreated at home with this recipe.

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Raan-E-Umrao Here:



(Also Read: )

Ummrao Restaurant at Courtyard By Marriott, Mumbai International Airport has shared their exclusive recipe for Raan-E-Umrao. This meaty preparation from their kitchens uses basic ingredients that are easily available in the kitchen. The name 'Raan' stems from the leg part of the lamb which is used in this delectable recipe. Though this succulent recipe is traditionally made in the clay oven, or tandoor, if it's being recreated at home it can be made in a grill also. Without further ado, here's the full recipe of Raan-E-Ummrao for you to try at home!

Ingredients:

  • 900 gm trimmed lamb leg
  • 1 tsp malt vinegar
  • 1 tsp ginger- garlic paste
  • 1 cup hung yogurt
  • 50 g cashew paste
  • 100 ml cream
  • 1 tsp green cardamom powder
  • 1 tsp roasted cumin powder
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tbsp red chili powder
  • Salt, to taste

Method:

Comments

  1. Marinade the lamb leg with ginger garlic paste, a tsp malt vinegar, 100 ml cream, hung yoghurt, cashew paste and powdered spices.
  2. Apply this marinade all over the lamb meat and use your hands to apply the marinade over it. Make sure all of the marinade is applied on the meat.
  3. Maintain appropriate temperature and skewer the lamb firmly.
  4. Add the pieces of mutton to the tandoor and set it there for approximately 1.5 - 2 hours.
  5. Take it out of the tandoor and serve it with a combination of naan and paan juice on the side.
  6. For garnishing, use a sliced lemon, baby onions, some potato wedges and mint leaves on the top.


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Raan E UmmraoRaan RecipesEid
Kitchen Tips: 5 Kitchen Appliances That Can Help You Make Quick Breakfast In A Busy Morning
Kitchen Tips: 5 Kitchen Appliances That Can Help You Make Quick Breakfast In A Busy Morning
Amritsari Tandoori Chicken Recipe by DHABA Restaurant Is A Must-Try During Lockdown: Watch Recipe Video
Amritsari Tandoori Chicken Recipe by DHABA Restaurant Is A Must-Try During Lockdown: Watch Recipe Video

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com