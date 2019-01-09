'Uri' Actor Vicky Kaushal Was Eating This Delhi Delicacy And We Bet You Are A Fan Too! 

Let's admit it, Delhi and its love affair with a plate of piping hot chole bhature needs no introduction. And it seems like actor Vicky Kaushal is in no mood to miss out on Delhi's drool-worthy offering, which is perhaps why he treated himself with a sumptuous plate of chole bhature within minutes of landing in Delhi. Vicky was in the capital to promote his upcoming film Uri, which is set to hit the theatres this Friday. Uri is based on the 2016 surgical strikes on Pakistan, after their attack on Uri Base Camp in Jammu & Kashmir. Kaushal would be seen essaying the role of Indian army officer who leads the military operation with his team. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and TV actor Mohit Raina in lead.





Uri is Vicky Kaushal's first release in 2019, and he has been promoting the film across all major cities in the country. When he was in Delhi on Monday with co-actor Yami Gautam, Kaushal posted an Instagram story of a plate of chole bhature accompanied with finely sliced onions. 'Delhi, I ♥ You', he captioned the image. Chole Bhature is a popular Punjabi breakfast food, which teams puffy hot bhature made of maida with chickpeas cooked in a fiery pool of masalas. Delhi is packed with many iconic chole bhature joints. Some of the most legendary ones being Sita Ram Diwan Chand in Paharhganj, Baba Nagpal Corner in Lajpat Nagar and Chache Di Hatti in Kamla Nagar.





Vicky, in an interview with RJ Mallishka, revealed that he is a true Punjabi at heart, and can eat aloo parathas every day of the week. On his shooting schedules, Vicky loves experimenting with local cuisine of the place too, a glimpse of which we often see on his social media outings.





After Uri, Vicky would be seen in Kalank- a period drama also starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.





Here's wishing Vicky a very successful and foodie year ahead!









