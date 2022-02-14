When it comes to party snacks, the first thing that comes to our minds is a juicy and flavourful tikka. Whenever we attend weddings or dinner parties, we look forward to eating the tikka snacks from the delicious variety! That is how much we all love a delicious tikka. For non-vegetarians, tikka is a true delight. Just thinking about chicken tikka and fish tikka has us craving for these snacks. If you are a hardcore non-vegetarian, then we have shortlisted some non-veg tikka recipes that you need to try at home. These non-veg tikka snacks truly scream indulgence, making you want more!





Here Are 5 Non-Vegetarian Snacks You Need To Try:

1.Chicken Tikka

The classic tikka snack, chicken tikka is one masaledaar snack we all love! Tender pieces of chicken are marinated in Indian spices like tandoori masala, red chilli powder, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste and more, and cooked in a tandoor to give us the beloved chicken tikka.





Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Tikka.

2. Fish Tikka

Fish tikka is one such super popular variety of tikkas that we can have at any point of the day. Smoky and succulent, fish tikka is the perfect appetiser to charge up any party. Pair it with a tangy chutney- and you have a winner at hand.

Click here for the full recipe of Fish Tikka.

3. Hariyali Chicken Tikka

With the zesty and earthy flavour of mint, coriander and green chillies, this chicken tikka recipe comes with a flavourful and hariyali twist! It is super easy to make and is a delicious tikka snack to serve during dinner parties.





Click here for the full recipe of Hariyali Chicken Tikka.

4. Achaari Fish Tikka

If you want to give a twist of taste to your regular fish tikka, then it's time to give it a unique spin with this recipe of achari fish tikka! As the name suggests, this fish tikka is mixed with the tangy flavours of achar that will tantalise your taste buds.





Click here for the full recipe of Achaari Fish Tikka.

5. Butter Chicken Tikka

Masala chicken tikka pieces dipped in butter chicken gravy, this fusion chicken recipe is easy to make, delicious and needs no long hours of marination. Prepare it as an appetiser for impromptu guest gatherings or any special occasion, this recipe will win everybody's heart in no time.





Click here for the full recipe of Butter Chicken Tikka.





Try out these delicious non-vegetarian tikkas and do tell us in the comments section which one is your favourite!



