Varun Dhawan Rings In 33rd Birthday With Quarantine Birthday Cake (See Pics Inside)

The 'Sui Dhaaga' actor had an intimate cake cutting celebration to ring in his birthday at midnight.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: April 24, 2020 13:19 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan who was last seen in Remo D'Souza's ‘Street Dancer 3D' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi is celebrating birthday today.  The actor turns 33 this year and wishes have been pouring for the actor from across Bollywood on social media. The actor had to ring in his birthday amid nation-wide lockdown. But Varun Dhawan is not willing to sulk it seems; he would be going live on Instagram for his fans on Friday; and not just that, the'Sui Dhaaga' actor had an intimate cake cutting celebration to ring in his birthday at midnight.

The cake seemed like a home-baked fare, covered in  luscious chocolate ganache. The cake was baked in a shape of a heart. In an Instagram story shared by the actor, we can see an elated Varun posing beside the chocolate cake in the wee hours of night. Doesn't it look scrumptious?

Varun Dhawan has a slew of interesting projects line up ahead of him. The actor would be seen in the official remake of 1995 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Coolie No.1', starring opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. Fans are very excited to see the duo on-screen. In addition to this, Varun would also be seen playing the lead in ‘Mr. Lele', directed by Shashank Khaitan of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' fame. Shashank also wished Varun for the day via a video call, a screengrab of which he shared on his Instagram stories.

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan, hope you get to indulge in all your favourite treats for the day

