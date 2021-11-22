There's no denying the fact that dalia makes for a healthy, light and wholesome addition to your diet. Made with nutritious grains, dalia is known for offering numerous health benefits and has found a huge fan base in-and-beyond the fitness world. An extremely versatile ingredient, it is also proven to be a healthy alternative of rice for those trying to cut carbs from their diet. However, eating the same bowl of dalia along with milk every morning can be dull and mundane? Isn't it? According to Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "Daliya makes for a great alternative for those on a weight loss diet. You can spruce it up by adding different veggies like carrot, peas, tomato and capsicum. This would help you stay satiated for a longer period of time. One could also add nuts and seeds to the porridge which can also help nourish the skin in addition to aiding weight loss."





If you are looking for some delicious ways to rev up your dalia bowl, look no further. Here we bring you some interesting and wonderful dalia recipes that are not just extremely nutritious but also very tempting and delicious. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the list.

Here Are 5 Dalia Recipes That You Must Try:

1. Dalia Vegetable Khichdi

Let's hit the list with this one. This recipe contains the goodness of dalia and veggies. You can add up any veggies, according to availability to spruce up the khichdi. Pair it up with raita and chutney, your wholesome meal is ready to savour. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Dalia Pongal

Pongal is a popular recipe from down south. This dalia pongal recipe uses green gram and wheat rava and is further cooked with quite a few seasonings and spices. You can make this dish anytime you want to have something comforting and simple. Serve hot with chutney. Find the full recipe here.

3. Chicken Oats Dalia

Here we bring another healthier and more delicious dalia recipe. This recipe is made with the addition of chicken chunks and oats. Once you start making this oats chicken dalia, trust us, you will keep coming back to this recipe time and again. For the complete recipe of chicken oats dalia, click here.

4. Barley Dalia

A wholesome meal with the goodness of barley, this dalia is a savoury and flavourful mix made up of spices like mustard seeds, cumin, garlic, curry leaves and chickpeas cooked with vegetable stock and barley. You can prepare this at home for a light and comforting meal. Here's the recipe for you.

5. Oatmeal Dalia

This oatmeal recipe is probably the easiest and simplest way to enjoy your oats. All you require is just three ingredients and the majority of your work is done. Click here for the full recipe.





Try out these comforting recipes, let us know how you liked these recipes in the comment section below!



