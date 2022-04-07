When we speak about food choices, we tend to look for some zest clubbed with cultural experiences that are relevant yet add some ethical reasoning to our decisions. From meat to milk, to sustainable to plant based, India has been witnessing tremendous change across eating practices that are making a lot of people shift choices by the day! Yes, you read it right. Food choices can be temperamental keeping in mind the phenomenal tide of innovations that have up-scaled in the recent times. What plays an imperative role here is the mood, as one tends to go through an array of choices that are accessible, unique, and reliable in nature.





The mood is an instinctive emotion that has the potential to make you feel your optimum best. While it can scale an eager purpose, it does not take time for it to fall into a descending spiral on survival mechanisms. Moods tends to directly relate to food as nutrient requirements keep on evolving basis a constantly changing lifestyle.





Veganism is becoming a choice of life for many.

As the world grows into the vaccination phase across continents, people today are willing to experience an anomaly of occurrences that are healthy and at the same time contribute to the environment. This is where diet plays an essential role to balance the catharsis of a healthy gut. With the number of varied choices available in our country, a diet can easily run into variations that can cater to a successful 'Mood Diet'.

Today, we have access to a variety of foods that contain more fibre compared to standard foods that have an alternate satiation. It's safe to say that cravings can be good with substitute food options that uplift emotions and mental well-being. And what makes it better when its greener in nature? This is where Veganism takes the lead, encouraging us to explore and adapt.





Veganism as a concept emerges from being environmentally conscious and animal friendly. It is an ethical choice to protect the environment in its finest form. 'Mood Diets 2.0' menu is designed to meet the nutrient requirements of guests with a vegan touch, curated from natural, plant-based ingredients. This menu is being designed to ensure a more reliable and responsible ode towards the environment.





Veganism is also good for the environment

Consumers are constantly looking for eating options to explore. Any kind of emotional eating; positive or negative has always been associated with an unhealthy diet. This is where the mind-set change comes into play. The concept of a Mood Diet marries the daily nutrient requirements with the unconscious food cravings that emerge from shifting temperaments.





Mood Diets 2.0 is an ode to sustainable living through a vegan menu that will bring forth dishes made of ingredients that are local and easily available, significant of the states they come from. The foundation behind using local ingredients is to upscale local appetite that is tasty, fresh, and dynamic. Every ingredient chosen for the menu will convert into a recipe with unique flavours, most of which will be unchartered, enabling guests to visit and re-visit the menu and understand more about sustainability and giving back to the environment.





The Indian diet has many vegan recipes

It's safe to say that the world clearly emphasizes the importance of safeguarding our ecosystem for future generations. This makes us realize that 2022 will have sustainability at its peak. The trend will incline towards plant based and zero wastage conversations, set to make whirlwind change across the globe. With everything opening up with varied cultural experiences, its best to say that we restart our culinary journey responsibly, one day at a time.





Author's bio: Himanshu Taneja is the Culinary Director, South Asia at Marriott International





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.