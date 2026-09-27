If you are from the City of Joy, you ought to be aware of the idea of Rajbari. The word Rajbari, which literally translates to a palace or royal residence, refers to establishments or, rather, ancient houses. In today's time, the concept is all about preserving and restoring grand ancestral mansions, traditionally built for Bengali zamindars.





Interestingly, now there's a beautiful café in Kolkata that gives a pure Rajbari feel. While this isn't exactly a palace, it definitely looks like one. Upon entering, time seems to stand still, gradually taking you back to a bygone era. It's amazing how the old-world charm meets the new café vibe at this location. Kolkata Delicious made a reel giving us insight into The Oven Diner, located inside Rajkutir at Kankurgachi. On Instagram, the caption mentioned, “Some places in Kolkata don't just serve food — they make you feel like you've stepped into another era.”





Take a look:

The text on the video reads, “This is not a Rajbari; it's a café. Location: Kolkata.”





Also Read: When Is Sharad Navratri 2026? Check Ashtami, Navami Dates And 5 Sattvic Recipes





Clubbed with an old melodious song, the video features a building constructed in an old-style design. There are magnificent pillars, and we can also spot a traditional horse-drawn carriage. There are plants and greenery everywhere, along with intricate architecture. However, the mood inside changes a bit, with glowing lamps and comfortable seating arrangements. It seems to be a place where old and new elements come together most aesthetically.





Also Read: Video: Sarah Todd Tries Jammu's Famous Kalari Kulcha, Calls It Her "New Favourite" Street Food In India





“From the grand architecture and elegant interiors to the charming old-world details, every little corner feels like a scene waiting to be photographed. Honestly, it's hard to believe you're sitting inside a café and not a palace!” the caption read.





According to the blogger, the food absolutely lived up to the setting. The Chicken Tenders and Pepper Burn Chicken definitely turned out to be favourites. The caption further described, “Beautiful surroundings, delicious food, and an ambience that makes you want to stay a little longer — this is definitely going on our list of Kolkata favourites."