Video: How To Make Yummy Cheese Jalapeno Rolls At Home 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is getting intense by the day, every single game is crucial to your favourite team's position on the point's table. We are sure you are keeping a track of each game, and we have a perfect snack to make the nail-biting sequences even more enjoyable. Finger food and game nights go hand-in-hand; if you have your friends coming over to your place sometime soon to catch a match, you can surprise them with these delicious cheese and jalapeno rolls. Sure, it is easy to pick up your phone and order for your favourite snacks but none of those snacks guarantee the quality of products used and worse - what if they are stingy with cheese! For us, it is absolute food blasphemy.





(Also Read: Say Cheese! These 4 Healthy Cheese Varieties Are Diet-Friendly)





Making cheese and jalapeno rolls are actually not that tough after all. If you do not believe us, you can follow this yummy recipe by Mumbai-based YouTuber, Alpa Modi, shared by her on her YouTube channel, 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. You would need some finely chopped red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, jalapeno, onion. Some salt, oregano, maida, goat cheese or any cheese, bread crumbs and some slices of bread. That's all you need to make this yummy veg-appetizer. Oozing with cheese, this delicious snack is a hit across ages. The pungent jalapeno offers a beautiful contrast to the creamy filling of the crunchy snack. There, we saw you slurping! See the video and let us know what you think!

(Also Read: 11 Best Easy Snack Recipes | Popular Snack Recipes)





Here's How To Make Yummy Cheese Jalapeno Rolls At Home:













(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



