Viral: Canadian Couple Finds Live Frog Inside A Capsicum!

You may have seen pictures or heard of instances where people find a dead bug or a lizard in their meals. How utterly unpleasant, right? But how would you react if you found a live creature in your vegetables? Nicole Gagnon and Gerard Blackburn from Saguenay, Quebec, were left befuddled on finding a live frog sitting at the base of the bell pepper they were about to use to make their dinner.





While making their dinner on February 9, when Gagnon chopped the vegetable, she found a live frog nicely snugged inside it, a media report said.





The couple reported the green tree frog, which they found mysteriously in the pepper, to the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food (MAPAQ).





It did not take much time for the social media post to go viral, and the internet was flooded with reactions over the episode. Some expressed their surprise, some shared their own bizarre incidents. Netizens also took it upon themselves to investigate the entry of the green tree frog inside the uncut bell pepper.





A user wrote, "I found a giant grub inside a solid pepper once. It was the most immaculate pepper too. Every time I cut one open now I brace for a surprise."





Another wrote, "Mack's Mysteries!"





"This frog is basically living Plato's allegory of the cave" read one post.





A user remarked, "I had a centipede crawl out of a banana when I peeled it once. Didn't eat one for a couple years after that."

