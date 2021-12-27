The internet is one place you'll encounter plenty of bizarre news and happenings from around the world. We often come across interesting anecdotes on our daily social media scroll - some of which entertain us, while others leave us surprised. Recently, a UK woman had gone viral when she found a fried chicken head in her KFC meal. The news was widely circulated and even got a response from the fast-food giant itself. And now, a man found a baby frog inside his box of lettuce procured from the local supermarket. Don't believe us? Take a look at his tweet and see for yourself:

The tweet was shared by user @simoncurtis, and it went viral receiving over 68k likes and thousands of comments and retweets.





The tweet was shared by user @simoncurtis, and it went viral receiving over 68k likes and thousands of comments and retweets. In the post, Curtis shared how he had found the frog four days ago in his fridge but didn't know what to do with it. "I found the cutest little frog in the bottom of my romaine lettuce tonight- it's too cold to set him outside (27 degrees), but he's been living in the lettuce in the fridge for several days now- does anyone know what I should do so that he doesn't die," he asked on Twitter.

A funny yet adorable Twitter thread followed, with Curtis sharing sweet updates of the baby frog. The Twitter user shared a video of the baby frog hopping around in the lettuce box, which received over 470k views. "He's so adorable is this my starter Pokémon," he asked. He even gave him water and figured out a name for him - Tony. Take a look:

The user also decided to return to the same supermarket to buy some more lettuce for his new pet frog. However, he said he would check the box properly this time. Take a look at his tweet:

Twitter users truly enjoyed the heartfelt and adorable thread featuring Simon Curtis and his pet baby frog Tony. "This thread is quite possibly the best thing I've woken up to in a while. Somebody needs to write a children's book about Tony the green tree frog," wrote user Jessica Ritchie in her tweet. Another user, Santiago Meyer, said, "This thread is cute and all but I'm a bit alarmed at the lack of concern over a live frog being in grocery store lettuce."





What did you think of the baby frog in the lettuce box? Tell us in the comments below.