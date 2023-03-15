Apart from being entertaining, the internet is also an incredible source of knowledge. We encounter so many interesting and unique hacks that make our lives simpler and make us wonder, why didn't we ever think of this before? Recently, a simple hack to reheat leftover pizza had raked in millions of views. Yet another hack elucidated how to prolong the shelf life of garlic. And now, another hack has explained how the stem of iceberg lettuce can be removed with one simple motion. Take a look:

The video was shared on Reddit by user u/SinjiOnO in the sub-Reddit r/oddlysatisfying. The viral hack has already received over 43.3k upvotes in the span of just one day. In the clip, we could see the user demonstrating a simple yet clever hack to de-stem iceberg lettuce in one go. He simply suggested that the lettuce should be taken in the hand and the stem should be smashed directly with the hand in one quick motion. This simple trick will remove the stem from the batch of fresh lettuce and give you lettuce leaves without any hassle.

How ridiculously simple, right? Internet users were left baffled about how quick and easy this hack is. "I don't even like iceberg lettuce but I'm buying a head just to do this," said one user. "The lettuce goes bad extremely fast once you pull the core out, so for home use, it's really only useful if you're planning to use an entire head of lettuce in a single meal," argued another one.





Take a look at some of the best comments and reactions:

So, if you are planning to embark on a healthy eating regime and include lettuce in your diet, try this incredible hack to de-stem it! Trust us, it will be a game-changer. Do you think the hack will work with cabbage as well? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.