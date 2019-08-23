Lower Levels Of Dietary Vitamins Linked To Frailty Among Older Adults: Eat These 10 Vitamin-Rich Foods

Eat these vitamin B12 and vitamin D-rich foods to stay healthy

A diet rich in major micro and macro nutrients could help us go a long way in meeting our daily nutritional needs. While there's no denying the fact that intake of fruits rich in essential vitamins and minerals is imperative for maintenance of healthy mind and body, a new study published in the journal of the American Medical Directors Association also stresses on the importance of intake of dietary vitamins in optimum amounts. As per the study, lower levels of specific dietary vitamins and antioxidants are linked to frailty among older adults. Through this study, the researchers analysed the association of folate, vitamin D, lutein, vitamin B12 and zeaxanthin levels with frailty. Apart from frailty, lower levels of all these nutrients were also linked to earlier stages of 'pre-frailty' (a subclinical precursor of frailty).





"The hallmark of frailty is muscle weakness. If it is recognised in its early stages, it can be reversed. However, the longer it is present, the more difficult is it to 'bounce back' and generalised weakness and fatigue become progressively worse. This research suggests new potential treatments for a common and important condition," said Rose-Anne Kenny, study's principal investigator.





Among all the nutrients, B vitamins (B12 and folate) are required by the body for DNA repair and energy metabolism. Apart from these cellular processes, vitamin D is crucial for bone metabolism, muscle strength, and mood.





"Our data suggest that low micronutrient status may act as an easily modified marker and intervention target for frailty among adults aged 50 years and over," said Aisling O'Halloran, study's lead author.

The findings of the study also suggest that accumulation of micronutrient insufficiencies was progressively associated with severity stages of frailty. Hence, to keep the body devoid of all these deficiencies, you may add to your diet vitamin-rich foods that can keep the body up and running.





Here Is A List Of 10 Vitamin-Rich Foods:

Vitamin B12-Rich Foods:

Vitamin D-Rich Foods: