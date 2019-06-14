Vitamin B12 Foods: Foods You Must Eat To Avoid Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Among various vitamin deficiencies, one of the most common deficiencies these days is of vitamin B 12.

A healthy body and mind enables you to function well on a daily basis. In order to attain this healthy physical and mental state, it is important to maintain a diet devoid of junk foods and rich in vital nutrients. Our body requires a set of macro-nutrients and micro-nutrients to function optimally. Any nutritional deficiency in the body can lead to a host of health diseases. Among various vitamin deficiencies, one of the most common deficiencies these days is of vitamin B 12. One of the most vital nutrients for the body, vitamin B 12 is crucial for a range of body functions; ranging from cell metabolism regulation to red blood cells productions. The human body does not produce vitamin B 12 on its own; therefore, one has to source the vitamin via their diet.







Role Of Vitamin B 12 In Maintaining Good Health | Benefits Of Vitamin B 12



Vitamin B 12 is known to play a crucial role in maintaining overall body health, especially of brain and nervous system. This particular vitamin is known to play a pivotal role in the DNA formation and its synthesis as well. Vitamin B12 is chiefly present in milk and dairy products and in non-vegetarian foods. Hence, vegetarians and vegans are generally at an increased risk of being vitamin B12-deficient.







If you are not taking in enough Vitamin B12 foods in your diet, your body will start showing up signs of its deficiency. While any nutritional deficiency is considered to be bad for overall health, a deficiency of Vitamin B12 would eventually show the below-mentioned symptoms.



Fatigue and Lethargy

Loss Of Appetite

Muscle Weakness

Digestive Issues

Lack of Concentration and Poor Memory

Shortness Of Breath

Anaemia

Eggs are an excellent source of Vitamin B12







Eat These Foods To Avoid Vitamin B12 Deficiency:



Dairy Products



For the ones who are vegetarian, dairy products like buttermilk and yogurt and fortified soymilk are good options to get their intake of vitamin B12. Among all cheeses, Emmental, Swiss and cottage cheese are the top sources of vitamin B12. These foods are readily available and can be consumed at any time of the day.







Eggs



If you are a vegetarian who doesn't mind eating eggs, then here's a bit of good news for you. You can now get your vitamin B12 fix by adding eggs to your daily diet. Having hard-boiled eggs in breakfast or in the form of salads in lunch or dinner is a good way to ensure steady inflow of vitamin B12. You can even add eggs in soups and stir-fries to enhance their nutritional value.







Tuna



Other than providing omega-3s and proteins, tuna is said to have vitamin B12 in considerable amounts. Adding it to your daily diet and pairing it with eggs in different delights is a possible way to reap its benefits.





Shrimps



Shrimps are not only loaded with the nutrient choline, which helps promote heart and brain health, but also is a great carrier of lean protein and vitamin B12. You may serve these with grilled mixed veggies or in salads.







Fortified Cereals



A lot of bran and whole wheat oat cereals nowadays come fortified with vitamin B12. These fortified cereals can help you in getting your daily value of vitamin B12. Combine these with milk to increase the nutritional quotient of your meal.







Chicken



Among animal-based foods, chicken is a vital source of vitamin B12. Also a source of lean protein, adding chicken to your diet is another way to ensure that your body is not nutritionally deficient.



Now, that you have a list of vitamin B12 foods, make them a part of your diet, but make sure you have them in moderation. It's always best to consult a doctor or nutritionist before making any additions to your diet. We also recommend you to check with your doctor, if you have any food allergies as most of the vitamin B12 foods are non-vegetarian items; therefore, it is better to know beforehand and then make wise dietary choices.







