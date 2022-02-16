We all have often heard about how important it is to add proper vitamins and nutrients to our diet. For the same, we have even seen our mothers bring us all kinds of foods to reap the benefits of those various vitamins. While each vitamin aids our health differently, one of the essential vitamins that should be a part of your diet is vitamin B3. The vitamin has a long list of health benefits. As per research published in Research Gate, "Niacin is a B vitamin that's made and used by your body to turn food into energy. It helps keep your nervous system, digestive system and skin healthy. This is a family of compounds that your body needs to turn food into energy and store it. It helps protect your skin and tissues too, and may improve your cholesterol levels." It can also help regulate digestion and promote heart health, among other things. The vitamin can be found in various foods. Check out some common vitamin B3-rich foods below:





(Also Read: Vitamin B12 Rich Foods: 7 Foods That May Load You Up With Energy)

5 Vitamin B3-Rich Foods:

1. Chicken Breast

Chicken breast meat, in particular, is a good source of Niacin and lean protein. 85 gms of cooked chicken breast contains 11.4 mg of Niacin, which is 71% and 81% of the recommended intake for men and women, respectively, according to 'Nutrition' Data.

2. Tuna

Tuna is a good source of Niacin and a good choice for seafood lovers. This fish is also rich in protein, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, selenium, and omega-3 fatty acids.

(Also Read: Vitamin E: Benefits And Top 7 Dietary Sources Of The Antioxidant Vitamin)

3. Peanuts

Peanuts are a good source of Niacin for vegetarians. Protein, monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, vitamin B6, magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese are all abundant in peanuts.

4. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are one of the best vegetable sources of Niacin. As per Nutrition Data, 70 gms of mushrooms include 15% and 18% of the recommended intake, respectively, for men and women. This makes these fungi a good choice for vegetarians seeking natural niacin sources.





(Also Read: Vitamin D-Rich Foods: 5 Interesting Ways To Add Vitamin D To Your Winter Diet (Recipes Inside)

5. Green Peas

Green peas are also known to be an excellent vegetarian source of highly absorbable Niacin. According to research, peas are also high in antioxidants and other compounds that may help lower cholesterol and promote the growth of good gut bacteria.

Add these foods to your diet and load yourself with vitamin B3. Before making changes to your diet, kindly consult a medical professional.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.